Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Florida burglary victim arrested after police find drugs during 911 response: 'Should have hidden his cocaine'

Victim Everett Brown, 59, was arrested after calling 911 for help, but leaving cocaine 'in plain view' at his home, Sheriff Grady Judd said

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
close
Florida sheriff shares how a victim who called 911 for help landed himself in jail Video

Florida sheriff shares how a victim who called 911 for help landed himself in jail

A Florida man was arrested after he called 911 for help after his home was burglarized and he was attacked, but forgot to hide his cocaine when deputies arrived, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

A Florida man was arrested last week after he was burglarized and attacked in his home because he left his drugs out in the open, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Thursday.

Judd, who posts a short "morning briefing" video on his Facebook page nearly every day, shared how 59-year-old victim Everett Brown ended up in jail himself after calling 911 for help.

Brown, who lives in the Frostproof area, was being harassed by a group of juveniles, according to Judd.

FLORIDA POLICE ARREST 3 TEENAGERS ACCUSED OF COMMITTING ARMED ROBBERY AT A MEMORIAL SERVICE

Everett Brown mugshot

Everett Brown, 59, was arrested after he called 911 for help after his home was allegedly burglarized and he was attacked, but forgot to hide his cocaine when police arrived. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

One day, 14-year-old Phillip Sutton IV allegedly kicked Brown's door in and hit him with a red broom handle, prompting Brown to call 911.

While Polk County deputies were investigating and processing the crime scene inside Brown's home, they came across cocaine "in plain view."

OREGON POLICE FIND BAG OF NARCOTICS IRONICALLY LABELED ‘DEFINITELY NOT A BAG FULL OF DRUGS'

Sutton, who allegedly confessed to the crime, was arrested at the scene. Judd said both burglary and battery charges are felonies.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd holds two mugshots

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said 14-year-old Phillip Sutton IV (left) was arrested for burglary and battery after the incident at 59-year-old Everett Brown's (right) house. (Polk County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)

Brown was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was booked into jail on Nov. 5 and released on Nov. 9 after posting $5,000 bond.

"Mr. Everett didn't deserve to have his home broken into & be battered by this hooligan, but he should have hidden his cocaine before dialing 911," Judd wrote in the caption of the video.