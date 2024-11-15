Florida burglary victim arrested after police find drugs during 911 response: 'Should have hidden his cocaine'

A Florida man was arrested last week after he was burglarized and attacked in his home because he left his drugs out in the open, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd on Thursday.

Judd, who posts a short "morning briefing" video on his Facebook page nearly every day, shared how 59-year-old victim Everett Brown ended up in jail himself after calling 911 for help.

Brown, who lives in the Frostproof area, was being harassed by a group of juveniles, according to Judd.

One day, 14-year-old Phillip Sutton IV allegedly kicked Brown's door in and hit him with a red broom handle, prompting Brown to call 911.

While Polk County deputies were investigating and processing the crime scene inside Brown's home, they came across cocaine "in plain view."

Sutton, who allegedly confessed to the crime, was arrested at the scene. Judd said both burglary and battery charges are felonies.

Brown was also arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into jail on Nov. 5 and released on Nov. 9 after posting $5,000 bond.

"Mr. Everett didn't deserve to have his home broken into & be battered by this hooligan, but he should have hidden his cocaine before dialing 911," Judd wrote in the caption of the video.