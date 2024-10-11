SEE IT: Oregon police find bag of narcotics ironically labeled ‘Definitely not a bag full of drugs'

Police in Oregon looked past the label and found a stash of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia in a bag ironically labeled, "Definitely Not a bag full of Drugs."

According to the Porland Police Department East Precinct, law enforcement arrested Mia Rochelle Baggenstos, 37, and Reginald Lamont Reynolds, 35, on Tuesday.

Authorities said that along with the zippered bag and its contradictory wording, police found drugs, cash, a gun and scales during the traffic stop.

Inside the bag, police said they found more than 10 grams of fentanyl and meth.

Police allege that the pair had stolen the vehicle and had damaged the ignition.

Reynolds faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Baggenstos was booked on the same charges.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Portland Police Department for comment.