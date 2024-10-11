Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oregon

SEE IT: Oregon police find bag of narcotics ironically labeled ‘Definitely not a bag full of drugs'

Over 10 grams of fentanyl and meth were allegedly found inside the mislabeled satchel

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Oregon re-criminalizes drug possession in reversal of 2020 law Video

Oregon re-criminalizes drug possession in reversal of 2020 law

Oregon State House GOP leader Jeff Helfrich explains the pivot on 'Fox & Friends.'

Police in Oregon looked past the label and found a stash of illicit drugs and drug paraphernalia in a bag ironically labeled, "Definitely Not a bag full of Drugs."

According to the Porland Police Department East Precinct, law enforcement arrested Mia Rochelle Baggenstos, 37, and Reginald Lamont Reynolds, 35, on Tuesday.

DOZENS LINKED TO LOS ANGELES-AREA WHITE SUPREMACIST GANG NABBED IN FEDERAL DRUG, WEAPONS TRAFFICKING PROBE

Drug, scale and gun

Police in Oregon found a bag full of drugs, which ironically had "Definitely Not a bag full of Drugs" printed on the outside of it. (PPB East Precinct)

Authorities said that along with the zippered bag and its contradictory wording, police found drugs, cash, a gun and scales during the traffic stop.

OVERSEAS METH SENT TO US ELECTION BUILDING SHUTS DOWN OFFICE FOR HOURS

Inside the bag, police said they found more than 10 grams of fentanyl and meth.

Car

Police said that the pair had stolen the vehicle and had damaged its ignition.  (PPB East Precinct)

Police allege that the pair had stolen the vehicle and had damaged the ignition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reynolds faces charges of delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle. 

Baggenstos was booked on the same charges.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Portland Police Department for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.