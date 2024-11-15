Florida police arrest 3 teenagers accused of committing armed robbery at a memorial service

Three teenagers were arrested in Florida after police say they robbed a male victim at gunpoint while he was attending a memorial service for a friend who died.

The suspects, who range from 17 to 19 years old, allegedly committed the armed robbery at the beginning of the month and were all arrested as of Nov. 13, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday.

The robbery took place at the Aldine-Combee County Park in Lakeland around 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. The victim, who was not identified, went to the memorial at the park with his girlfriend, who stayed in the car.

When the victim returned to his car, four people in masks and gloves allegedly shoved him up against his car and stuck a gun in his face while they robbed him.

Convicted felon Anthony Wilcox, Jr., 18, whom the victim knows, was allegedly holding the gun and took a gold chain from the victim's neck.

Jakari Lowery, 19, is accused of taking the victim's cellphone, which was later found in the park.

Jadarrius Hayes, 17, who was taken into custody at Kathleen High School by a school resource deputy on Nov. 7, allegedly admitted to being armed at the memorial and pointing a gun at the victim during the robbery.

Warrants for their arrests were issued after a witness identified them and told authorities they were believed to be armed at the memorial.

Wilcox and Lowery were arrested on Nov. 13 after Lakeland police told Polk County deputies that they saw him at an address associated with Lowery on South Combee Road.

When detectives from the Violent Gang Investigative Task Force and Robbery Unit arrived at the residence, they allegedly saw Wilcox entering and exiting the home with an AR-15 style rifle.

Authorities surrounded the home and attempted to make contact with those inside, according to the sheriff's office. Several people exited quickly, but Wilcox and Lowery had to be convinced to come out. Two handguns and the AR-15 style rifle were recovered from the home.

After they were arrested, both Wilcox and Lowery told authorities they had attended the memorial, but they were not armed and that they did not rob the victim.

"These suspects may be young, but they have quite the lengthy criminal histories. They committed a violent and dangerous armed robbery, and we will seek justice and hold them accountable. It’s a shame that they have gone down such a self-destructive road that will lead them to jail and prison," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Wilcox was charged with armed robbery, felon in possession of a firearm and ammo, and resisting arrest. His criminal history includes possession of a firearm by a juvenile, carrying a concealed weapon and theft. He was arrested last September in connection with a drive-by shooting.

Lowery, who had three active warrants out for his arrest and has a criminal history including battery, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Hayes, whose criminal history includes armed burglary of a vehicle, was charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and minor in possession of a firearm.

A fourth arrest was made at the home after known gang member and convicted felon Brent Johnson, 21, was found to have a firearm and marijuana on him. He also resisted arrest.

He also has a criminal history, including charges for firearm theft, carrying a concealed firearm with gang enhancement, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.