Flood watch issued as stormy weather expected to slam NYC again

Stormy weather is expected to slam the Big Apple on Monday — four days after the city was saturated with torrential downpours that flooded several highways and subway stations.

In anticipation of the heavy rains, the National Weather Service on Sunday issued a flash flood watch for New York City and other parts of the tri-state area.

Forecasters are predicting 2 to 3 inches of rain — possibly even 4 — in certain locations within the watch area.

A warm front hovering in the area Monday is expected to trigger the wet weather, according to the NWS.

"As the front sinks back to the south Monday night, the front will continue to focus thunderstorm activity and heavy rain potential over the watch area, especially in and around the New York City Tri-State area," the weather agency said in its watch statement.

The flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.