Northeast to see heavy rain; excessive heat bakes western US

Areas facing higher risk of flooding include eastern Pennsylvania toward New York City

By Janice Dean | Fox News
Unsettled weather will be with us across the Northeast this week with some areas getting heavy rain and the risk for flooding through Wednesday.

(Fox News)

Areas facing a higher risk of flooding include eastern Pennsylvania toward New York City.

(Fox News)

Meanwhile, the heat continues to grip the western U.S. and excessive heat warnings are up from California to Utah.

(Fox News)

Monsoonal showers will help bring the temperatures down a bit for portions of Arizona, however pockets of heavy rain could result in flash flooding.

(Fox News)

Showers and thunderstorms will pop up Monday and Tuesday across parts of the Deep South and Central Florida.

