Fire weather conditions persist in Plains, Wyoming winds forecast to reach 70 mph

In the Plains, critical fire weather conditions and warm weather persists.

FOX WEATHER, MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY ESTABLISH SCHOLARSHIP FOR FUTURE METEOROLOGISTS

Fire weather warnings are up for parts of Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico and Texas.

Gusty winds and dry air are creating the fire weather.

Winds in Wyoming may reach 70 mph.

Temperatures will be 15-30 degrees above average on Wednesday.

However, the heat will be short-lived, as cooler air is forecast to return on Thanksgiving Day.

On Thursday, wet weather is finally set for the central U.S..

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to push into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Thanksgiving Day, with locally heavy rain possible stretching back into eastern Texas.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These showers will reach the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast for Black Friday.