This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,
or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
All market data delayed 20 minutes.
Don’t get caught in a storm or the crowds before the holiday.
As we get ready to celebrate 87 years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, let’s take a moment to reflect on its creepiest characters.
Here are the top 10 U.S. cities that Americans are visiting this Thanksgiving.
Thanksgiving means delicious dinners for us, but it's a dangerous day for turkeys. Here are a few things you didn't know about Benjamin Franklin's favorite bird.
Leftovers are some of the best ingredients because they are already made, and the fact that they were worth saving guarantees they taste great!
These starters and sides will complement any Thanksgiving meal.
These main dishes will wow a crowd and keep hungry guests at bay.
Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and good food-- but let's not forget about staying in good spirits.
What to do with those holiday leftovers?
Bring everyone together around a table filled with adorable Thanksgiving decorations.