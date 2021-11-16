FOX Weather, Mississippi State University establish scholarship for future meteorologists

FOX News Media’s new, trailblazing FOX Weather streaming service will partner with the Mississippi State University Foundation to increase diversity in the meteorology field by creating scholarship opportunities for students who want to pursue careers in weather forecasting.

"FOX Weather is proud to partner with Mississippi State University to help deserving students fulfill their career aspirations, while increasing diversity, equity and inclusion in the field of meteorology," FOX Weather president Sharri Berg said.

The long-term commitment from FOX Weather establishes an endowed scholarship fund for students studying weather forecasting at Mississippi State University, which has one of the nation’s premier meteorology programs. Students who elect a concentration in broadcast meteorology or professional meteorology/climatology will be eligible for the scholarship opportunity.

Students will be eligible to receive an annual scholarship as early as 2022 and moving forward through the endowment in perpetuity. Recipients will also be offered an internship at FOX Weather and a dedicated mentor from the streaming service’s team of top meteorologists.

Preference for the FOX Weather scholarship will be given to upper-level undergraduates who have a proven academic achievement record of a 3.0 GPA or higher. The Mississippi State University Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarship funds.

FOX Weather meteorologists are an eclectic group from all across the nation. Industry veterans like Amy Freeze, a five-time Emmy award winner, are mixed with a team of younger meteorologists who quickly became household names in smaller markets.

The FOX Weather app, which launched on October 25, features a cutting-edge 3D radar and the unprecedented FOX FutureView, a tool that allows users to plan several months ahead by keeping track of advanced weather forecasts. FOX Weather also uses new technology to deliver severe weather alerts for tornadoes, thunderstorms, flooding, and other weather conditions that will help keep users safe and informed.

The ad-supported service is free for users and available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android. FOX Weather is also available on Internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW and the FOX News app.

FOX Weather quickly became the No. 1 most-downloaded free app on the iOS and Android App Stores in its first week and is now one of the top five weather apps on the market with more than one million downloads.