Homeland Security

Idaho woman accused of attempting to set fire to DHS building with stolen ambulance

Sarah Elizabeth George could face up to 20 years after allegedly targeting Department of Homeland Security offices with gasoline

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Stolen ambulance crashes into Idaho DHS office Video

Stolen ambulance crashes into Idaho DHS office

Fox News contributor Guy Benson joins ‘Fox News Live’ to discuss why angel families are attempting to hold Democrats accountable and breaks down the apparent attack on a DHS office in Idaho.

An Idaho woman was arrested Monday after investigators said she stole an ambulance and drove it into a building housing Department of Homeland Security offices in an alleged attempt to set it on fire.

Sarah Elizabeth George, 43, of Boise, is accused of stealing a Canyon County Paramedics ambulance from outside St. Luke’s Meridian around 11 p.m. on Feb. 18, crashing it through the entrance of the Portico North building and pouring gasoline across the lobby floor before fleeing on foot, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Authorities identified George after what Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea described as five days of "good old-fashioned police work," including canvassing businesses for surveillance footage and tracking vehicle records.

George faces federal charges of malicious destruction of government property by fire and malicious destruction of property used in or affecting interstate commerce, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho. Each charge carries a potential penalty of five to 20 years in prison, prosecutors said.

Woman seated in a blue pickup truck handing over an Idaho driver’s license during a traffic stop.

Sarah Elizabeth George during a Feb. 6, 2026, traffic stop while seated in a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Investigators cited the vehicle in linking her to the alleged attack on a building housing Department of Homeland Security offices. (U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho)

According to the affidavit, investigators found a social media post allegedly made by George the morning of Feb. 18 depicting an AI-generated image of the White House on fire with the caption, "If it can be destroyed by truth then it should be destroyed; it was built in lies anyways."

Authorities said George stole the ambulance while a crew was transporting a patient inside. According to the affidavit, surveillance footage shows a dark pickup truck parking near Primary Health roughly 22 minutes before the ambulance was taken. A person matching George’s description was seen walking toward the hospital shortly before the theft.

Investigators allege George briefly parked the stolen ambulance in a nearby lot minutes later and loaded two gasoline cans and a plastic bag into the vehicle before driving to the Portico North building.

FBI INVESTIGATES CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO FEDERAL ICE WAREHOUSE FACILITY IN ARIZONA

Woman carrying two red gas cans inside a Walmart store captured on surveillance video.

Investigators say CCTV footage shows Sarah Elizabeth George carrying red gasoline cans inside a Walmart in Meridian, Idaho, on Feb. 18, 2026, hours before authorities allege she stole an ambulance and drove it into a building housing Department of Homeland Security offices. (U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho)

The building houses space leased by the U.S. General Services Administration for the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Authorities said George drove the ambulance through the south entrance doors at approximately 11:10 p.m. and poured gasoline across the lobby floor before fleeing on foot as officers arrived.

"The suspect took that ambulance and drove it into the Portico North building, where they had also staged gasoline and poured gasoline inside of the ambulance as well as on the floor, outside of the ambulance, in what we believe was an attempt to burn the building," Basterrechea said.

The affidavit includes surveillance stills from a Walmart in Meridian earlier that evening that investigators say show George purchasing two red gasoline cans and lighter fluid at a self-checkout register. A receipt dated 9:17 p.m. lists the items, according to court documents.

DHS UNLOADS ON ANTI-ICE DEMS AFTER MAN ARRESTED WITH MANIFESTO, 'DISTURBING' ALLEGED PLOT TO KILL AGENTS

Surveillance image of a woman buying a red gas can at a Walmart self-checkout next to a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck captured on security video.

Surveillance images included in a federal criminal complaint show a woman identified by investigators as Sarah Elizabeth George purchasing a red gasoline can at a Walmart in Meridian, Idaho, on Feb. 18, 2026, and a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck authorities allege was used in the attack on a building housing Department of Homeland Security offices. (U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho)

Video from a Fred Meyer gas station later that night allegedly shows George pumping gasoline into the two cans shortly before the crash. The affidavit states that a loyalty or rewards card used during the purchase was registered in her name.

Investigators also included comparison images of a blue Dodge Dakota pickup truck they believe George used that night. The complaint highlights similarities between the truck seen in surveillance footage and a vehicle registered to members of George’s family, including matching paint wear and body features.

The affidavit further references a Feb. 6 traffic stop in which George was photographed driving a blue Dodge Dakota, linking her to the vehicle seen leaving the area shortly after the crash.

Dash camera footage from a Meridian police vehicle allegedly captured the suspect crossing Fairview Avenue on foot minutes after the ambulance struck the building. Surveillance cameras later showed the suspect entering a pickup truck and driving away.

Basterrechea said Meridian police worked alongside the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in the investigation. Authorities executed both an arrest warrant and a search warrant at George’s residence on Monday evening.

Screenshot of a social media post showing an AI-generated image of the White House on fire.

A screenshot included in a federal criminal complaint shows a social media post investigators allege was made by Sarah Elizabeth George on Feb. 18, 2026, depicting an AI-generated image of the White House on fire with the caption, "If it can be destroyed by truth then it should be destroyed; it was built in lies anyways." (U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho)

"This conduct is unacceptable. It will be investigated, and it will be charged to the fullest extent of the law," Basterrechea said.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
