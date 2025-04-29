Federal charges filed against Arizona Tesla arson suspect, AG Bondi promises 'no negotiating'

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday announced that federal charges have been filed against a "Tesla attacker" who is accused of lighting a brand-new Cybertruck on fire in Arizona.

Ian Moses, 35, was initially charged with arson of a structure and property, according to previous reporting.

In addition to allegedly lighting the vehicle on fire, Moses is accused of writing "THEIF" (sic) on the side of the dealership where the arson occurred.

"If you engage in domestic terrorism, this Department of Justice will find you, follow the facts, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Bondi wrote in a statement on X. "No negotiating."

The explosion happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near the Tesla Service Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Responding officers found smoke and flames coming from a Cybertruck, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Video footage from affiliate KSAZ-TV showed authorities surrounding the dealership and taping off the crispy vehicle.

Moses was later identified through security photos and found near a suspicious van nearby.

No injuries were reported.

The attack comes after a string of violent incidents targeting Elon Musk's companies in apparent protest of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Following a Missouri Tesla dealership firebombing on April 18, allegedly committed by a college student on spring break, FBI Director Kash Patel described the actions as "dangerous" and "illegal."

