Federal charges filed against Arizona Tesla arson suspect, AG Bondi promises 'no negotiating'

©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Published
Those who commit attacks on Tesla should be 'held accountable,' Dem lawmaker says Video

Those who commit attacks on Tesla should be 'held accountable,' Dem lawmaker says

Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, discusses the 'Fighting Oligarchy' tour, concerns over cuts to Social Security and Medicaid and violence against Tesla owners and dealerships.

Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday announced that federal charges have been filed against a "Tesla attacker" who is accused of lighting a brand-new Cybertruck on fire in Arizona.

Ian Moses, 35, was initially charged with arson of a structure and property, according to previous reporting.

In addition to allegedly lighting the vehicle on fire, Moses is accused of writing "THEIF" (sic) on the side of the dealership where the arson occurred.

"If you engage in domestic terrorism, this Department of Justice will find you, follow the facts, and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Bondi wrote in a statement on X. "No negotiating."

The Cybertruck that was lit on fire at the dealership

The Mesa Police Department made an arrest after a Tesla dealership was vandalized Monday morning. (KSAZ-TV)

NYPD SEARCHING FOR SCOOTER-RIDING SUSPECT WHO LEFT BRICK WITH SWASTIKA ON TESLA CYBERTRUCK

The explosion happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near the Tesla Service Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Responding officers found smoke and flames coming from a Cybertruck, according to the Mesa Police Department.

A vandal wrote "Theif" on the side of a Tesla dealership

Police allege that the 35-year-old vandalized the Mesa, Arizona, Tesla dealership as well as setting a Cybertruck on fire. (KSAZ-TV)

TESLA VEHICLES, CHARGING STATIONS TARGETED AS PROTESTERS DENOUNCE DOGE, ELON MUSK

Video footage from affiliate KSAZ-TV showed authorities surrounding the dealership and taping off the crispy vehicle.

Moses was later identified through security photos and found near a suspicious van nearby.

No injuries were reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks before Justice Department officials.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Pool via AP)

The attack comes after a string of violent incidents targeting Elon Musk's companies in apparent protest of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Following a Missouri Tesla dealership firebombing on April 18, allegedly committed by a college student on spring break, FBI Director Kash Patel described the actions as "dangerous" and "illegal."

"We will work with our partners at the Department of Justice to hold accountable anyone who commits such crimes," Patel wrote in a statement.

Alexandra Koch is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Prior to joining Fox News, Alexandra covered breaking news, crime, religion, and the military in the southeast.