Federal authorities arrest Ohio man for allegedly threatening to murder ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and a federal official, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official announced Saturday.

Anthony Kelly of Cincinnati will face federal charges for allegedly threatening to kidnap, assault and murder a U.S. official, according to Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at DHS.

"Thank you to our law enforcement," McLaughlin said in a post on X. "These threats will not be tolerated. You will be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

ASSAULTS ON ICE OFFICERS SURGE 830% AS DEMOCRATS CAUGHT 'DOXING AND PHYSICALLY ASSAULTING' AGENTS: DHS

In the X post, McLaughlin attached several photos of social media posts from an account seemingly linked to Kelly that threatened to shoot and kill ICE agents. The user also discussed plans to buy a gun.

Replying to a post on X about ICE officials, the user said, "You come here for me, you're getting shot. … I'm shooting for the kill. I won't give a f--- about your names, who you are or anything else."

CALIFORNIA HOME OF SUSPECT ACCUSED OF DOXXING ICE AGENTS RAIDED AND SEARCHED

In another post on X responding to a post about DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, the user wrote, "The shotgun is being bought later on this week … you're also invited b-----."

Replying to a post on X about Trump border czar Tom Homan, the user seemingly referred to ICE agents when he wrote, "Thanks for giving We The People permission to shoot …"

During a search of Kelly's home in Cincinnati, authorities found one gun and ammunition, McLaughlin said.

NOEM WARNS OF ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ THREAT LEVEL FOR ICE AGENTS, BLAMES 'LIES' FROM DEMOCRATS

The arrest comes amid ongoing concerns from DHS about the doxxing of ICE agents. Attacks on agents have skyrocketed by 830% since January, the agency announced recently.

In a memo released earlier this month, DHS called on the Justice Department to prosecute anyone suspected of doxxing ICE agents by posting agents’ photos and personal information online or in public.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law. These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in the memo. "We won’t allow it in America."

The DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.