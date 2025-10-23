FBI opens investigation after driver allegedly rams ICE vehicle during Arizona traffic stop attempt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is investigating after a vehicle carrying two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers was allegedly rammed by a driver in another vehicle during an Arizona traffic stop Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident began around 8 a.m. local time, when ICE agents tried to stop a vehicle in the Avondale area, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Authorities allege that the driver refused to pull over and instead fled the scene, the outlet reported.

The suspect then reportedly returned to a residence in his vehicle, where he rammed it into an ICE vehicle occupied by the two officers.

In a statement, FBI officials confirmed they are leading the investigation into the incident and will refer their findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona for a charging decision.

"The results will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Arizona for a charging decision," the statement read.

Officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the driver involved, whether any arrests have been made, or if any injuries were reported.

Avondale Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital the incident was deferred to the FBI.

In another ramming incident, three federal officers were also said to be injured Thursday in San Diego after a man, who ICE said was in the country illegally, allegedly rammed his vehicle to avoid arrest, per reports.

One witness, Michael Burreec, told ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV that the driver showed "blatant disregard for human life and the rule of the law is exactly why ICE San Diego will continue to pursue, arrest and remove dangerous illegal aliens who threaten our communities."