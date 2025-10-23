Expand / Collapse search
FBI

FBI opens investigation after driver allegedly rams ICE vehicle during Arizona traffic stop attempt

Driver allegedly fled traffic stop before returning to ram a vehicle with two federal agents inside

By Emma Bussey , Olivia Palombo Fox News
Illegal immigrant accused of ramming law enforcement vehicles to escape ICE agents

Illegal immigrant accused of ramming law enforcement vehicles to escape ICE agents

Criminal defense attorney Josh Ritter joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why he believes the suspect should be charged with attempted murder and his reaction to a judge revoking an attempted murder suspect's bond. 

The FBI is investigating after a vehicle carrying two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers was allegedly rammed by a driver in another vehicle during an Arizona traffic stop Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident began around 8 a.m. local time, when ICE agents tried to stop a vehicle in the Avondale area, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

HILTON SLAMS DEMS AFTER MIGRANT ALLEGEDLY RAMS FED VEHICLES, WARNS RHETORIC FUELING ‘DANGEROUS CONDITIONS’

Federal agents surround a home in Avondale

The FBI has launched an investigation after a suspect allegedly rammed a vehicle carrying two ICE officers during an attempted traffic stop in Avondale, Ariz., Thursday. (KSAZ)

Authorities allege that the driver refused to pull over and instead fled the scene, the outlet reported.

The suspect then reportedly returned to a residence in his vehicle, where he rammed it into an ICE vehicle occupied by the two officers. 

In a statement, FBI officials confirmed they are leading the investigation into the incident and will refer their findings to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona for a charging decision. 

US MARSHAL, ILLEGAL ALIEN SHOT IN LOS ANGELES IMMIGRATION OPERATION

Federal agents surround a home in Avondale

Two ICE officers were inside their vehicle when it was allegedly rammed by a suspect who fled an attempted traffic stop in Avondale, Ariz., Thursday. (KSAZ)

"The results will be turned over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona for a charging decision," the statement read.

Officials have not yet disclosed the identity of the driver involved, whether any arrests have been made, or if any injuries were reported. 

Avondale Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital the incident was deferred to the FBI.

In another ramming incident, three federal officers were also said to be injured Thursday in San Diego after a man, who ICE said was in the country illegally, allegedly rammed his vehicle to avoid arrest, per reports.

One witness, Michael Burreec, told ABC San Diego affiliate KGTV that the driver showed "blatant disregard for human life and the rule of the law is exactly why ICE San Diego will continue to pursue, arrest and remove dangerous illegal aliens who threaten our communities."

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
