FBI investigates criminal damage to federal ICE warehouse facility in Arizona

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warehouse in Surprise, Arizona, was allegedly damaged by criminals early Saturday, prompting a federal investigation.

FBI Phoenix said that at about 1:30 a.m. local time, the Surprise Police Department responded to a report of criminal damage to the building, which is owned by ICE, according to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Authorities found a broken window at the warehouse and evidence of "minor and limited fire activity."

No suspect information or arrests have been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

STOLEN AMBULANCE ALLEGEDLY DRIVEN INTO IDAHO DHS OFFICE BUILDING IN ATTEMPTED ARSON ATTACK

The incident came days after state and federal authorities launched an investigation into an attempted arson attack at a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office building in Meridian, Idaho.

The suspect allegedly stole an ambulance from a bay at St. Luke's West hospital on Wednesday, drove the ambulance through the parking lot, and retrieved gas cans that were staged in nearby vegetation, according to Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then drove the ambulance directly into the North Portico building, which houses DHS offices, Basterrechea said.

LA MAN SEEN THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL INTO FEDERAL BUILDING, FEDS SAY

Investigators believe the suspect poured an accelerant inside and around the outside of the ambulance.

However, the suspect was unable to ignite the accelerant before being scared off by responding agencies, according to Basterrechea.

Officials said the location was known to the community.

"There has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location," Basterrechea said. "Comments on social media, such as 'property damage isn't violence,' is absolutely false. This was absolutely an act of violence, and if the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk."

The Meridian Police Department is leading the investigation into Wednesday's attack in Idaho in coordination with the FBI, ATF, DHS, Idaho State Police and other regional law enforcement partners.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI is investigating Saturday's incident in Arizona with assistance from the ATF.

The DHS, ICE and ATF did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.