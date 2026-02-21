Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Arizona

FBI investigates criminal damage to federal ICE warehouse facility in Arizona

Authorities found broken window and evidence of 'minor and limited fire activity' at Surprise facility early Saturday

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Public safety expert says DHS shutdown leaving local emergency responders without critical support Video

Public safety expert says DHS shutdown leaving local emergency responders without critical support

Genasys spokesman Jeffrey Halstead warned that the DHS shutdown would "drastically impact" emergency response collaboration with the federal government, as FEMA resources may not be available. (Landon Mion / Fox News Digital)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) warehouse in Surprise, Arizona, was allegedly damaged by criminals early Saturday, prompting a federal investigation.

FBI Phoenix said that at about 1:30 a.m. local time, the Surprise Police Department responded to a report of criminal damage to the building, which is owned by ICE, according to a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Authorities found a broken window at the warehouse and evidence of "minor and limited fire activity."

No suspect information or arrests have been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

Warehouse in Arizona found damaged

An ICE-owned warehouse in Arizona was found damaged on Saturday, according to reports. (Google Maps)

STOLEN AMBULANCE ALLEGEDLY DRIVEN INTO IDAHO DHS OFFICE BUILDING IN ATTEMPTED ARSON ATTACK

The incident came days after state and federal authorities launched an investigation into an attempted arson attack at a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) office building in Meridian, Idaho.

The suspect allegedly stole an ambulance from a bay at St. Luke's West hospital on Wednesday, drove the ambulance through the parking lot, and retrieved gas cans that were staged in nearby vegetation, according to Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea.

The suspect, who has not been identified, then drove the ambulance directly into the North Portico building, which houses DHS offices, Basterrechea said.

ATF Agent

ATF agents are assisting with the investigation. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

LA MAN SEEN THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAIL INTO FEDERAL BUILDING, FEDS SAY

Investigators believe the suspect poured an accelerant inside and around the outside of the ambulance. 

However, the suspect was unable to ignite the accelerant before being scared off by responding agencies, according to Basterrechea.

Officials said the location was known to the community.

"There has been a lot of rhetoric surrounding the Department of Homeland Security leasing office space at this location," Basterrechea said. "Comments on social media, such as 'property damage isn't violence,' is absolutely false. This was absolutely an act of violence, and if the suspect had not been interrupted, there is no doubt this building would have been burned, putting the lives of first responders and others at risk."

Kristi Noem speaks with DHS staff around her

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem speaks from a podium as assembled DHS staff watch. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

The Meridian Police Department is leading the investigation into Wednesday's attack in Idaho in coordination with the FBI, ATF, DHS, Idaho State Police and other regional law enforcement partners.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI is investigating Saturday's incident in Arizona with assistance from the ATF.

The DHS, ICE and ATF did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
Close modal

Continue