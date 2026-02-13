Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Nancy Guthrie

Feds double Nancy Guthrie reward as former FBI agents suggest they’re seeking an insider tip

Former FBI officials say move reflects strategy to generate quality tips while investigators extend search perimeter in Arizona

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
close
FBI shares new details on masked Guthrie suspect, doubles reward for information Video

FBI shares new details on masked Guthrie suspect, doubles reward for information

Fox News correspondent Alicia Acuna and former NYPD Lt. Darrin Porcher join 'America's Newsroom' to discuss newly released details in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, gloves found in the home and a description of the suspect.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI’s decision to increase the reward for information on Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts is drawing analysis from multiple former FBI officials, who say the move reflects both strategy and investigative progression nearly two weeks into the case.

Retired Supervisory Special Agent of the FBI Scott Duffey told Fox News Digital that the increase may be designed to target someone close to whoever is responsible.

"I believe this is the right time to increase the reward," Duffey said. "My belief is the FBI started high to attract a family member, friend, or colleague of the attackers. The public is typically there to help regardless of an award."

Drawing on his experience working fugitive cases involving smaller rewards — typically between $2,500 and $5,000 — Duffey said valuable tips often came from insiders.

DNA SPLATTER SUGGESTS NANCY GUTHRIE WAS BLEEDING FROM ‘EITHER THE HANDS OR FACE,' EXPERT SAYS

People walking dogs past members of the Pima County Sheriff's office standing outside Nancy Guthrie's house.

People walk their dogs past Nancy Guthrie's home moments after the FBI released surveillance images on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (Ty ONeil/AP Photo)

"When I worked crimes with lower-level reward amounts, the contacts were from friends or family members. This was typically in fugitive work," he said.

He noted that the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted list carries million-dollar rewards for the same reason.

"You are seeking ‘inside’ information," Duffey said.

ELITE FBI VIDEO UNIT THAT WORKED KOHBERGER CASE SPOTTED AT NANCY GUTHRIE HOME

While leads in the Guthrie case appear steady, Duffey cautioned they may not be meaningful.

"Leads are steady, but probably bogus leads or leads that are considered little value," he said.

He also emphasized that reward money alone does not solve cases, pointing to a Brown University case that was ultimately resolved because someone "just did the right thing," not because of reward money.

POLICE REQUEST NEIGHBOR SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE FROM NARROW TIMEFRAMES BEFORE NANCY GUTHRIE VANISHED

Nancy Guthrie FBI missing persons poster

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie. A poster was released by the agency on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. (FBI)

Former FBI agent Nicole Parker said increasing the reward is fundamentally about motivating stronger tips.

"So people are more inclined to give more information because if they get more money, then it might be worth it for them," Parker said. "They’re hoping to generate more quality, credible tips that might lead to the arrest and the location of Nancy Guthrie. And that’s all it comes down to."

Parker also suggested the move may counter outside attempts to monetize information — referencing a person who allegedly sought Bitcoin in exchange for details.

FORMER FBI AGENT CALLS HOLSTER SETUP IN NANCY GUTHRIE CASE 'INCREDIBLY AMATEUR AND UNSAFE'

Former FBI supervisory special agent Joe Cardinale described the increase not as desperation, but as a natural escalation.

"It’s just a progression of events," Cardinale said. "You’re now into day 13, almost two weeks into this investigation. We still do not have Nancy Guthrie back."

Cardinale said increasing the reward may prompt people to re-check security footage and reconsider small details.

ADVANCED VIDEO EQUIPMENT SEEN AT NANCY GUTHRIE HOME AS EXPERTS BREAK DOWN ITS POSSIBLE ROLE

Retired FBI hostage negotiator praises Guthrie family amid search for Nancy Video

"Increasing it just makes people want to go out there, look at their cameras more, do what they have to do and say, ‘Listen, I’m going to check my cameras. I’m going to see what happens.’"

He also addressed speculation surrounding the Bitcoin demand.

"If I have information, this is how this works," Cardinale explained. "You contact the FBI. They keep it quiet. If your information leads to the arrest of that person, you’re assigned a number, and you get that money."

VEHICLES AT CENTER OF NANCY GUTHRIE INVESTIGATION PROBED AS POLICE CANVAS FOR TRUCK, RING FOOTAGE

He noted that legitimate reward procedures prevent extortion attempts.

"If someone is demanding Bitcoin upfront and doesn’t have information, they can be arrested for extortion," he said.

Cardinale also pointed to investigative developments on the ground.

FORMER FBI AGENT URGES CAUTION AS SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF MAN IN GUTHRIE AREA CIRCULATES WEB

FBI agents canvassing a residential neighborhood near Nancy Guthrie's home

FBI agents canvass homes near Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

"They’re extending the perimeter of their search," he said, suggesting investigators may be working to eliminate the possibility that another individual seen near a vehicle, possibly carrying two backpacks, is connected.

If that person was located miles away from the original scene, Cardinale said investigators would need to rule it out.

"They should be using dogs, drones, helicopters if they have to, and do grid searches," he said. "This time they’ll be looking for evidence along the way as well."

WHAT THE TIMING OF THE FBI’S IMAGE RELEASE SUGGESTS IN THE NANCY GUTHRIE CASE: CRIME INSIDER

Cardinale also noted investigators appear to be carefully protecting forensic details, including measurements and physical comparisons gathered from surveillance footage.

"They don’t want anybody knowing what they’re zeroing in on," he said.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline:

January 31, 2026

Between 9:30–9:45 p.m. – Family drops Nancy off at home

9:50 p.m. – Garage door closes (per authorities)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

February 1, 2026

1:47 a.m. – Doorbell camera disconnects

2:12 a.m. – Security camera detects motion

2:28 a.m. – Pacemaker disconnects from phone application

11:56 a.m. – Family checks on Nancy after she misses weekly church livestream gathering

12:03 p.m. — 911 called

12:15 p.m. — sheriff’s deputies arrive at home

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
Close modal

Continue