What the timing of the FBI’s image release suggests in the Nancy Guthrie case: crime insider

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI’s release of surveillance images in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie marks a notable development in the investigation, indicating authorities believe the images could help identify a subject they are seeking more information about.

Former "America’s Most Wanted" producer Jonathan Winfrey said the decision to release the images suggests investigators believe they are focused on the right individual and are seeking public assistance to move the case forward.

"They’re probably pretty certain that this is the guy they want to get," Winfrey said. "This is America’s Most Wanted right now. They want this guy, and they want to catch him fast."

Winfrey said the FBI’s public release of the images indicates investigators are looking for additional tips to help confirm the subject’s identity.

WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT NANCY GUTHRIE'S FAMILY AS SHERIFF SAYS 'EVERYBODY'S STILL A SUSPECT'

"They’re releasing the data because they want that additional help," he said.

Images Raise Questions About Surveillance Awareness

Winfrey said one detail that stands out is the subject’s apparent familiarity with surveillance cameras.

"This guy obviously knew how to disconnect those cameras or knew about those cameras," Winfrey said, referencing reports that a doorbell camera at Guthrie’s Tucson home was tampered with.

Based on his experience covering fugitive cases, Winfrey said crimes involving that level of awareness are often not random.

"Most of the time it was not random," he said. "There was always some kind of a resentment or there was some kind of a connection involved."

NANCY GUTHRIE WAS EXPECTED AT FRIEND’S HOME, NOT CHURCH ON DAY SHE VANISHED: SOURCE

Winfrey said investigators will likely be examining whether the subject had prior access to the property or any familiarity with the victim.

Early Border Theory Shifted With New Information

Winfrey said his initial thoughts included the possibility of cross-border criminal activity, given Tucson’s proximity to Mexico and cases he has previously worked on involving kidnappings for ransom.

"Before I heard this news this morning, I was assuming Tucson’s very close to the Mexican border — it could have been someone who came across," he said.

That assessment changed, he said, after learning authorities believe the images show a single individual.

"Now with this new news about it looks like it’s one individual, I don’t know what he’s thinking," Winfrey said. "Is it a quick grab? Is it some kind of cash thing? Or is there more motive behind it?"

Law Enforcement Response and Urgency

Winfrey said the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are likely limiting what they release publicly as they work to locate the subject.

"It’s all hands on deck. This is a high-profile case," he said. "They’re digging deep and they’re probably keeping it close to the chest because they want to catch this guy."

He added that investigators are working quickly to prevent further harm.

"They’re busting their asses right now," Winfrey said. "They want to catch this guy before he does anything harmful — to Ms. Guthrie or anybody else."

41-MINUTE TIMELINE IN NANCY GUTHRIE CASE RAISES RED FLAGS FROM EX-HOMICIDE DETECTIVE

Winfrey said he believes authorities have more information than they are sharing publicly at this stage.

"I think these guys know a lot more than they’re letting on to the public," he said.

Technology Leaves Little Room to Hide

Winfrey emphasized that advances in surveillance and biometric technology have changed how cases like this are investigated.

"The eye is your total ID now," he said. "Retina identification is very powerful."

Attempts to conceal identity, he added, are increasingly ineffective.

"You’re not gonna get away with it," Winfrey said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As investigators continue working to identify and locate the subject, Winfrey said the case appears to be progressing.

"It’s just a matter of time," he said.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.