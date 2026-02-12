Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

Vehicles at center of Nancy Guthrie investigation probed as police canvas for truck, Ring footage

Investigators repeatedly ask neighbors about truck ownership while requesting Ring footage from two specific time windows

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Michael Ruiz Fox News
Gabby Petito's father Joe Petito speaks out on Nancy Guthrie disappearance

Gabby Petito's father Joe Petito speaks out on Nancy Guthrie disappearance

Joe Petito, father of Gabby Petito, shares his emotional perspective on the ongoing search for Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, AZ.

TUCSON, Ariz.— As investigators continue to piece together the timeline surrounding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, attention has increasingly focused on a handful of vehicles connected to the home — and a possible truck that detectives appear eager to identify.

Authorities have requested Ring doorbell footage from neighbors for two specific windows of time: Jan. 11 between 9 p.m. and midnight, and Jan. 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to KVOA. The Jan. 11 time frame is more than three weeks before 84-year-old Guthrie was reported missing.

Nancy Guthrie overlayed over photos of investigators

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026.  (Courtesy of NBC; Fox News)

In recent days, detectives have canvassed nearby homes in Tuscon, Arizona’s foothills, asking residents for surveillance video and inquiring about the types of vehicles they own.

"Detectives have come twice and asked us for our names and who we are and so on and what kind of cars we drive, and if we have a truck," neighbor David Romano told NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz for TODAY on Feb. 12.

Vehicle towed from Nancy Guthrie's home Video

Known vehicles tied to the residence

Several vehicles have been identified as being associated with the home:

Nancy Guthrie was believed to drive a Subaru, possibly a Forester. The vehicle was towed from her garage.

Tommaso and Annie Cioni have been seen driving a blue Honda CRV, according to neighbors.

Camron Guthrie was seen driving a white Toyota Camry last week. It has not been publicly confirmed whether the Camry is registered to him.

Neighbors also mentioned a possible gray truck in the area, though no make, model or license plate information has been provided.

Nancy Guthrie's Subaru being towed on a flatbed truck while followed by a Pima County Sheriff vehicle

A Subaru taken from Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, is towed away with an escort by the Pima County Sheriff's vehicle on Thursday, February 6, 2026. Guthrie is missing and was last seen on Saturday night.  (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

The repeated questions about truck ownership have raised questions about whether investigators are attempting to identify a specific vehicle seen on surveillance footage.

At this point, no confirmed truck has been publicly linked to the individuals at the center of the investigation. It is unclear whether the gray truck mentioned by neighbors is connected to the case or simply a vehicle observed in the neighborhood.

Press taking photos of law enforcement

Law enforcement was seen canvassing around Annie Guthrie's neighborhood on Thursday, Feb. 5.  (Derek Shook/Fox News Digital)

Authorities have not publicly commented on whether a truck is considered a vehicle of interest. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI for additional information. 

Nancy Guthrie billboard in in Albuquerque, New Mexico

An FBI billboard in Albuquerque, N.M., raising awareness about the search for missing Nancy Guthrie.  (KRQE)

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI say they have received nearly 18,000 tip calls since Guthrie disappeared. The sheriff's department received 4,000 calls on Wednesday alone.

The FBI is urging anyone with information related to Guthrie’s disappearance to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

