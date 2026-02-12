Vehicles at center of Nancy Guthrie investigation probed as police canvas for truck, Ring footage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz.— As investigators continue to piece together the timeline surrounding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, attention has increasingly focused on a handful of vehicles connected to the home — and a possible truck that detectives appear eager to identify.

Authorities have requested Ring doorbell footage from neighbors for two specific windows of time: Jan. 11 between 9 p.m. and midnight, and Jan. 31 between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to KVOA. The Jan. 11 time frame is more than three weeks before 84-year-old Guthrie was reported missing.

In recent days, detectives have canvassed nearby homes in Tuscon, Arizona’s foothills, asking residents for surveillance video and inquiring about the types of vehicles they own.

"Detectives have come twice and asked us for our names and who we are and so on and what kind of cars we drive, and if we have a truck," neighbor David Romano told NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz for TODAY on Feb. 12.

WATCH:

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

Known vehicles tied to the residence

Several vehicles have been identified as being associated with the home:

Nancy Guthrie was believed to drive a Subaru, possibly a Forester. The vehicle was towed from her garage.

Tommaso and Annie Cioni have been seen driving a blue Honda CRV, according to neighbors.

Camron Guthrie was seen driving a white Toyota Camry last week. It has not been publicly confirmed whether the Camry is registered to him.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Neighbors also mentioned a possible gray truck in the area, though no make, model or license plate information has been provided.

SEND US A TIP HERE

The repeated questions about truck ownership have raised questions about whether investigators are attempting to identify a specific vehicle seen on surveillance footage.

At this point, no confirmed truck has been publicly linked to the individuals at the center of the investigation. It is unclear whether the gray truck mentioned by neighbors is connected to the case or simply a vehicle observed in the neighborhood.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Authorities have not publicly commented on whether a truck is considered a vehicle of interest. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI for additional information.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI say they have received nearly 18,000 tip calls since Guthrie disappeared. The sheriff's department received 4,000 calls on Wednesday alone.

The FBI is urging anyone with information related to Guthrie’s disappearance to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.