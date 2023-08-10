FBI targeting of Catholics under scrutiny, dozens dead in wildfire and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

'MORE WIDESPREAD' - House GOP says docs conflict with FBI director on effort targeting Catholics as ‘potential terrorists.’ Continue reading…

TOTAL DEVASTATION - Dozens dead as wildfires leave path of destruction in historic Hawaiian town. Continue reading…

HISTORIC MOMENT – Activists say ‘Save Women’s Sports’ bill signing was event kids needed to see, despite vicious attacks. Continue reading …

'LOUSY QUESTION' – President Biden lashes out at Fox News' Peter Doocy when asked about Hunter's business partners. Continue reading…

ROYAL INTERVENTION – Prince Harry’s feud with Prince William has reached crisis level, expert reveals. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ATTACK, COUNTER-ATTACK – Disgraced former Florida state attorney blasts DeSantis, claims her removal means 'the loss of democracy.' Continue reading

‘SUCH A BIG GUY, SUCH A TOUGH GUY’– Chris Christie jabs back at Trump following weight jokes. Continue reading …

DARK MONEY DEFEAT – Out-of-state Democrats cheer defeat of Ohio resolution backed by local GOP. Continue reading …



LEFT EATS LEFT - 'Squad' member admits Dems 'looking bad' over migrant crisis. Continue reading…

MEDIA

FACING THE MUSIC – Jean-Pierre confronted with polls showing 'Bidenomics' isn't popular with Americans. Continue reading …

PUSHING DEM NARRATIVE – Hunter Biden scandal: Devon Archer transcript exposes media peddling Dem 'illusion of access' talking point. Continue reading …

‘SHOCKED’ - Catholic couple says they were blocked from fostering child due to LGBTQ beliefs Continue reading …

TAKEN TO TASK – NBC News mocked for claiming Biden's 'brand' is 'being tested like never before' as family controversies grow. Continue reading …

OPINION

JAMES SPENCER – What the Bible can teach Christians about how to navigate AI. Continue reading …

JOHN YOO AND ANDREW QUINIO – Reparations activists come for the children. Continue reading …

KERRI KUPEC URBAHN – 7 key questions for Attorney General Merrick Garland. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – The Bidens want us to think this is all just another 'silly coincidence.' Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Weather Channel is a safe haven for Biden. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Hunter's job was facilitating meetings with Joe. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – We don't need a weatherman to say that this all blows. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

GRAPPLING MATCH – Shoplifter caught red-handed, arrested after dramatic fight with police. Continue reading …

CHRONIC CRISIS – The 4 US cities facing the biggest housing shortage. Continue reading …

AI SOLUTION? – AI steps in to assist 911 operators battered by tragedy, understaffing. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: The Bidens have been in the influence-peddling business for decades: Jonathan Turley. See video …

WATCH: House GOP claim they can prove Biden, associates were paid $20 million. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The House Oversight and Accountability Committee just released these, another bank memo. It details payments to the Bidens… Let's see … from Russia, Kazakhstan, Romania, Ukraine and China. Most of those countries really love us, don't they? They made a fortune. Beyond $20 million, they were able to trace."

– SEAN HANNITY

