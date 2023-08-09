JESSE WATTERS: The Weather Channel is a safe haven for Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to President Biden’s interview with The Weather Channel on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: The owner of the Weather Channel is a prolific Democrat donor. Byron Allen, Weather Channel owner, spent hundreds of thousands of dollars boosting Democrats in the midterms. He got a $50,000 check to Nancy Pelosi alone. Byron Allen is Greta Thunberg with money. Byron Allen says he bought the Weather Channel to save your life, but really, the Weather Channel is saving Biden's life . The Weather Channel is a safe haven for Biden, who exists comfortably in a liberal bubble, immune from sharp questions regarding bribes, the border and crime.

HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL: DEVON ARCHER TRANSCRIPT EXPOSES MEDIA PEDDLING DEM 'ILLUSION OF ACCESS' TALKING POINT

A corrupt, confused, weak and terrified man is being protected by the ideological professional class who runs corporate media who have no respect for your tax dollars and no respect for your interest in the president's competence. It's actually terrifying to think that Joe Biden can conceivably win the next election, conducting Weather Channel style interviews once a month until next November, never having to face serious inquiries into his personal or professional conduct.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP