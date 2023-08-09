Biden denies talking business with Hunter's partners, snaps at Fox News' Peter Doocy: 'Lousy question'

President Biden sparred with Fox News’ Peter Doocy Wednesday over recent allegations that he spoke with his son Hunter’s business associates.

Following his comments about green energy and "Bidenomics" in New Mexico, Doocy asked the president about Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testifying that he witnessed the president speaking with various potential clients during his time as vice president.

"There’s this testimony now where one of your son’s former business associates is claiming that you were on speakerphone a lot with them talking business. What-" Doocy started.

Biden responded, "I never talked business with anybody, and I knew you’d have a lousy question."

"What – why is that a lousy question?" Doocy continued.

"Because it’s not true," the president insisted before walking away from the reporter.

Biden has repeatedly claimed that he never discussed business deals with his son.

"I've never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings," Biden told Doocy in September 2019.

However, once the House Oversight Committee suggested it had evidence that Biden had communicated directly with several of Hunter’s foreign business associates, the White House appeared to change the position from Biden having "never discussed" business deals to "never in business" with his son.

"Chairman James Comer today says that the Oversight Committee has evidence that the president in the past communicated directly with foreign business associates of his son Hunter Biden many times. Curious if the White House and the president still stand behind his comment that he's never been involved and has never even spoken to his son about his business?" Fox News journalist Gillian Turner asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in July.

"So, I've been I've been asked this question a million times. The answer is not going to change. The answer remains the same. The president was never in business with his son. I just don't have anything else to add," Jean-Pierre insisted.

During his testimony, Archer spoke about the value of having "the brand" of Joe Biden during calls with potential clients.

"Yeah, that’s fair to say… Obviously, that brought the most value to the brand… It was Hunter Biden and him," Archer said. "We would discuss having, you know, an understanding of D.C. and that was a differentiating component of us being able to raise capital."

