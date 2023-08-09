Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Atlanta
Published

Georgia Target shoplifter caught red-handed, arrested after dramatic fight with police

The alleged shoplifter was caught leaving Target with a television

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Atlanta man confronted by police after shoplifting items from Target: 'I don't want to go to jail.' Video

Atlanta man confronted by police after shoplifting items from Target: 'I don't want to go to jail.'

The Atlanta Police Department said they arrested a man who was wanted for shoplifting at a Target store on Monday, August 7. (Atlanta Police Department)

A Georgia man, who was seen by Target employees stealing a TV, was caught red-handed after a police officer was waiting to arrest him at the store's exit. The alleged shoplifter and the responding police officer engaged in a dramatic tussle in the store as well as in the parking lot.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a social media post that law enforcement was called in the evening to a local Target store on Monday, August 7 after the store called law enforcement after a man was stealing an expensive television.

Shoplifter

The unidentified shoplifter was caught red-handed leaving the Target store in Atlanta, Goeriga with an expensive television. (Atlanta Police Department)

When they arrived, officers followed the unnamed suspect from the store. When the suspect spotted the responding officer, officials say he ran.

ALABAMA RIVERFRONT BRAWL: MONTGOMERY POLICE ANNOUNCE CHARGES IN MASSIVE FIGHT CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Body camera footage released by police shows the officer catching up to the suspect just outside the store and the pair begin to fight.

"I don't want to go to jail," the suspect is heard wailing in the body camera footage. "I don't want to go to f------ jail."

I don't want to go to jail

— Unidentified suspect
Shoplifter and police fighting

The alleged shoplifter and the Atlanta police department officer were seen wrestling in front of the Target store. (Atlanta Police Department)

The pair continued to fight at the entrance of the Target store until additional officers responded to the scene. Footage from police shows the pair grappling on the pavement in front of the store as onlookers watched in horror. 

"Please stop, I need to go to the hospital," the suspect is repeatedly heard saying in the footage.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to authorities, the man was charged with felony shoplifting and felony obstruction. 

The officer and the alleged shoplifter had minor injuries following the altercation, police said. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.