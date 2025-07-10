FBI seeking military vet suspected in ICE ambush at Texas detention facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI is searching for a military veteran suspected of being involved in what authorities are calling an ambush on officers at an ICE detention facility in Texas on the Fourth of July.

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, of Dallas, is now the 12th suspect believed to be involved in last Friday’s ambush at Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.

Song, a former U.S. Marine Corps reservist, is accused of firing two AR-15 style rifles at two correctional officers and one Alvarado police officer, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital.

Song is charged with three counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and three counts of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

A Blue Alert was sent out to Texas phones Wednesday evening, alerting residents that Song is "wanted for involvement in the serious injury of a law enforcement officer."

The criminal complaint alleges that Song joined a group of 10 to 12 others in an organized attack on officers at the Prairieland Detention Center just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

The group, dressed in black military-style clothing, began shooting fireworks toward the detention center, while others sprayed graffiti on vehicles and a guard structure in the parking lot at the facility, the complaint alleges.

Correctional officers called 911 to report suspicious activity. An Alvarado police officer arrived on scene and was shot in the neck by a suspect in the woods. Another assailant across the street fired dozens of rounds at unarmed correctional officers who had stepped outside the facility, the complaint alleges.

Federal prosecutors said Song purchased four of the guns that were found in connection with the shooting. Two of those – AR-style rifles – were found at the scene. One of them had a binary trigger, which allows the shooter to fire more rapidly than a standard semiautomatic gun.

Investigators recovered additional firearms – including another AR-15 style rifle – while searching residences and vehicles.

Ten assailants are accused of fleeing from the detention center but were apprehended by additional responding law enforcement officers. Song was not located by law enforcement officers, according to the complaint.

The complaint alleges that a white Mercedes-Benz registered to a relative of Song was found two days later in the same block as one of the other assailant’s residences.

Song is now wanted by the FBI and is considered armed and dangerous. The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

The ten others charged in the attack are: Cameron Arnold, Savanna Batten, Nathan Baumann, Zachary Evetts, Joy Gibson, Bradford Morris, Maricela Rueda, Seth Sikes, Elizabeth Soto and Ines Soto.

Another person has been charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy for attempting to conceal and destroy evidence, prosecutors said.