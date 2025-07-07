Active shooter killed in attempt to ambush Border Patrol agents in Texas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An active shooter armed with tactical gear and a rifle opened fire upon Border Patrol agents as they arrived at a Border Patrol annex facility in McAllen, Texas, in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

Agents and local police returned fire and killed the gunman. No federal agents were hit, but one McAllen police officer was struck. Law enforcement sources say the officer is in stable condition.

"This morning an individual opened fired at the entrance of the United States Border Patrol sector annex in McAllen, Texas. Both Border Patrol agents and local police helped neutralize the shooter," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to Fox News. "This is an ongoing investigation led by the FBI. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

Law enforcement believes the attack was a purposeful ambush targeting Border Patrol officials. Local police say they will hold a news conference on the attack later Monday.

The incident comes just days after another Texas police officer was shot Friday night near U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Prairieland Detention Facility, authorities said.

"We are closely monitoring the attacks on DHS detention facilities in Prairieland, TX, and Portland, OR, and are coordinating with the [US Attorney offices] and our law enforcement partners," said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche on X.

"The Department [of Justice] has zero tolerance for assaults on federal officers or property and will bring the full weight of the law against those responsible," he added.

Several suspects were arrested after an officer with the Alvarado Police Department was shot at around 11 p.m. while responding to reports of a suspicious person, FOX Dallas reported.

When the officer tried making contact with the person, shots were fired and the officer was struck in the neck.

The officer was flown to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment and was later released.

Several armed suspects fled but were arrested with the help of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and other authorities, the news station reported.

