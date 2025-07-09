Suspect in anti-ICE Texas shooting granted green card under Biden administration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: One of the suspects charged with ties to the anti-ICE attack at the Prairieland Detention Facility in Alvarado, Texas, was granted a green card under the Biden administration and is a prior recipient of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

Daniel Rolando Sanchez-Estrada, 38, is the husband of one of the alleged attackers. He is referenced in the unsealed criminal complaint lodged against 10 individuals who allegedly attacked the detention center over the weekend, which resulted in an Alvarado police officer being shot in the neck. The officer is expected to recover.

The 10 suspects are facing federal charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder of a federal officer and "discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence."

Sanchez-Estrada was part of a separate criminal complaint, as he was arrested by the FBI on Monday on a felony charge of "conspiracy to tamper with evidence" as they were executing a search warrant. The unsealed complaint alleges that Sanchez-Estrada was seen "carrying multiple packages from his residence to his truck." The box included "anti-government propaganda," including one entitled "Organising for Attack! Insurrectionary Anarchy."

The term "insurrectionary anarchy" is explained as a "subset of anarchism that stands out for its commitment to violence and revolutionary insurrection," according to a Perspectives on Terrorism journal article, which is part of the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism, from March 2024. The Combating Terrorism Center at West Point also had a journal article in March 2023 that explained "insurrectionary anarchism is regarded as the most serious form of domestic (non-jihadi) terrorist threat."

According to ICE sources, he was born in 1986 and arrived in the United States with a Border Crossing Card at the Laredo, Texas, port of entry in 2001, when he was a teenager. He was granted DACA status in 2013, and he filed for renewals for DACA in 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022.

Sanchez-Estrada was also arrested by local Texas police for alleged possession of a controlled substance in 2020, but the charge was dismissed two months later. He was granted a green card in April 2024 after applying in September 2023.

On Friday, a heavily armed group allegedly lured two unarmed ICE agents into a parking lot by firing a barrage of fireworks at their door, and spray-painting graffiti on their personal cars with the words "traitor" and "Ice Pig," which agents could see from the cameras inside, last Friday.

At around the same time, a police officer responded to their 911 call for two men firing rounds from a nearby tree line, and an officer was hit in the neck, which forced the agents to take cover. A July 7 criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court Northern District of Texas alleges that assailants shot 20 to 30 rounds from an AR-15-style rifle before it jammed, causing it to malfunction.

Suspect Bradford Morris was arrested while trying to flee from the scene in a red Hyundai van. While in custody, he told an FBI agent he had been "part of a Signal Group Chat for a while and that he had been invited to the group chat years ago after attending a protest."

He allegedly drove to the incident with another suspect and two people he only knew by their nicknames, "Champagne and Rowan." Inside Morris’ van, police found a revolver, two AR-15 rifles, two Kevlar vests, a ballistic helmet and a loaded magazine.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris "claimed that he met some people online and transported some of them down from Dallas" to the center in order to "make some noise."

Police also found seven suspects in black military fatigues wandering in a field 300 yards away, some of whom were covered in mud from trying to escape on foot. Police said they also had weapons, vests and radios.

The attack comes amid rising concerns about hostilities toward ICE and Border Patrol agents amid left-wing criticisms of the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

This week, a gunman was killed ambushing Border Patrol at an annex facility in McAllen, Texas. A McAllen police officer was shot in the leg and two Border Patrol personnel were injured, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

"They vandalized vehicles and security cameras at the detention center and slashed federal vehicle tires. Responding officers made arrests. ICE is actively working with the FBI and the Texas Rangers regarding the incident," a DHS spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.



"Threats or acts of violence toward law enforcement officers will NOT be tolerated. Secretary Noem has made it clear: If you threaten or attempt to harm a law enforcement officer, we will find you and prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," the statement continued.