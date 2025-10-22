FBI releases new surveillance video of suspect who placed pipe bombs near DNC, RNC offices in DC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI posted new surveillance video on X showing previously unseen footage of the suspect who planted pipe bombs near the Democratic and Republican National Committee offices on Jan. 5, 2021, as officials renewed a $500,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

"The FBI is still offering a $500,000 reward for information that helps identify the person who placed pipe bombs at the offices of the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee on January 5, 2021," the FBI wrote on X. "As part of our ongoing investigation, we're releasing an updated video of the subject, which includes previously unreleased footage, higher quality video, and longer clips of the subject's movements."

The new footage traces the suspect’s movements on the night before the Capitol riot, showing the individual carrying a backpack and planting bombs outside both party headquarters between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m. before disappearing from view in Washington, D.C.

In the video, the FBI said the suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black gloves and distinctive Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo while carrying the explosive devices in a backpack and covering their face with a mask.

The FBI said the suspect was seen walking through Capitol Hill neighborhoods between 7:34 p.m. and 8:18 p.m., first appearing near 1st Street and North Carolina Avenue SE before stopping briefly on South Capitol Street to set down a backpack believed to contain one of the bombs.

The individual later sat on a bench outside the DNC headquarters, where video shows the first explosive device being placed around 7:54 p.m.

The suspect then continued toward the RNC headquarters, where the second device was planted at 8:16 p.m., before vanishing from view moments later.

In January, the FBI renewed its focus on the unsolved case by releasing new video footage of the suspect, and in May, Deputy Director Dan Bongino told "Fox & Friends" he was "pretty confident" the agency was closing in on suspects.

Investigators say they have followed hundreds of leads, reviewed thousands of video files and conducted more than 1,000 interviews.

Bongino emphasized the importance of public involvement and said social media is a vital tool for generating new case leads.

Although no one was injured in the 2021 pipe bomb incident, authorities say the attack could have been deadly.

Then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was inside the DNC’s offices when the pipe bomb was discovered. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also passed by the bomb before it was discovered and safely removed by authorities.