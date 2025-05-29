FBI 'closing in' on suspects in case of DC pipe bombs placed on eve of Jan 6

The FBI is ramping up its investigation into pipe bombs planted in Washington, D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in 2021.

One top official is now suggesting that after four years, the bureau is getting close to a major break in the case.

"I want answers on this, and I'm pretty confident that we're closing in on some suspects," FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told "Fox & Friends" Thursday, noting the case is a top priority.

The FBI renewed its focus on the unsolved case earlier this year. In January, investigators released new video footage showing the person who planted the bombs outside the headquarters of both the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C.

FBI RELEASES VIDEO SHOWING JANUARY 2021 PIPE BOMB SUSPECT PLANTING DEVICE OUTSIDE DNC, RNC OFFICES IN DC

Bongino criticized what he described as a lack of attention to the case during the Biden administration, despite the broader focus on the Jan. 6 Capitol breach, for which over 1,000 people were arrested and convicted.

"We were told by partisan actors out there, this was the insurrection, the world was [going to] fall apart, and no one seemed to show any interest in this case," he argued, adding that he and FBI Director Kash Patel have made the pipe bomb investigation a priority for their department.

THE 6 BIGGEST FBI SCANDALS UNDER THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Besides the video footage, in January the FBI also released more details about the suspect's physical characteristics. They believe the individual to be about 5-foot, 7-inches and to have worn a grey hoodie, face mask, black gloves and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes.

Investigators claim they’ve followed hundreds of leads, reviewed thousands of video files, and conducted over 1,000 interviews in the case. Bongino emphasized the importance of public involvement and said social media is a vital tool for generating new case leads.

FBI REOPENING INVESTIGATION INTO COCAINE FOUND AT BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

"Every time I put a tweet out, we get tips. We got a fascinating tip on one of these cases. One of the three," Bongino said, referring to three high-profile cases: the 2021 pipe bombs, the 2022 leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision on abortion and the cocaine discovered in the White House in 2023.

'WHEN THEY FAIL, AMERICANS DIE': TRUMP SOURCE BLASTS FBI, URGES SWIFT CONFIRMATION OF KASH PATEL AS DIRECTOR

"I don’t [want to] say which one, but I'm pretty confident that we’re going to close out one of them, hopefully, soon."

Although no one was injured in the 2021 pipe bomb incident, authorities say the attack could have been deadly.

Then Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was inside the DNC’s offices when the pipe bomb was discovered. Then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also passed by the bomb before it was discovered and safely removed by authorities.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The FBI is offering a $500,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.