FBI nabs 2 men for allegedly placing incendiary device under FOX affiliate news vehicle

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested two men in Utah after a bomb was found underneath a FOX 13 News vehicle in Salt Lake City, according to official reports.

The suspects, Adeeb Nasir, 58, and Adil Justice Ahmed Nasir, 31, are facing multiple charges, including Threat of Terrorism, Possessing Weapons of Mass Destruction and Possessing Explosive Devices.

The device was found on Friday, Sept. 12 and determined to be real, FOX 13 reported. Officials said the device had been lit but "failed to function."

The Salt Lake City Police Bomb Squad and the Unified Fire Authority Arson/Bomb Squad located the device under a FOX 13 News vehicle that was parked next to an occupied building.

Documents seen by Fox News Digital also show that because of the nature of the device and its placement, the incident constituted a significant threat to public safety.

The FBI’s Salt Lake City Field Office ultimately assumed jurisdiction and took over the search.

Investigators traced the device back to a home near 2700 South and 8500 West in Magna, where both suspects were said to be living.

Federal agents served a search warrant on the property, with the Salt Lake City bomb squad ensuring the home was safe to enter.

Inside, officers found two hoax weapons of mass destruction, two firearms, bomb-making equipment and illegal drugs. Nearby homes in the neighborhood had to be evacuated as authorities searched the area.

Investigators said that, in addition to the explosive materials, officers found "firearms and firearm-related items, illegal narcotics, and electronic devices reasonably believed to contain evidence of crimes."

Authorities said that the suspects’ actions posed a "significant risk of mass casualties."

Adeeb Nasir and Adil Justice Ahemd Nasir are being held in Salt Lake County Jail.

"FOX 13 News is working closely with law-enforcement and our risk management team, with the safety of our employees as our top priority," said FOX 13 Station Manager Leona Wood.

