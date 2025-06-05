FBI, DHS warn of 'elevated threat' to Jewish communities after recent attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a joint public service announcement Thursday, warning the public to be aware of an "elevated threat" to Israeli and Jewish communities across the U.S.

The announcement highlights potential public safety concerns regarding ongoing threats during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

In the most recent incident on Sunday, an Egyptian national, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, allegedly created 18 Molotov cocktails before driving to Boulder, Colorado, where peaceful pro-Israel demonstrators prepared for the Run for Their Lives in support of the Israeli hostages.

As participants assembled in Boulder's Pearl Street area, Soliman allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" and launched two lit Molotov cocktails into the throngs of people. He was arrested shortly after.

The incident, which the FBI described as a "targeted terror attack," left over a dozen people, ages 52 to 88, with injuries, including one in critical condition.

Soliman, whose visa granted during the Biden administration expired in March 2025, told federal authorities the violence was a long time in the making.

Soliman later told investigators he specifically targeted what he called a "Zionist group" and wished they were all dead.

In a separate incident May 21, a pro-Palestinian man allegedly killed two Israeli embassy staff members who were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were about to become engaged the following week, but their lives and dreams were cut short.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago was taken into custody and was believed to have acted alone.

Shortly after being taken into custody by security at the museum, Rodriguez was seen on video shouting, "Free, free Palestine."

"The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict may motivate other violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators with similar grievances to conduct violence against Jewish and Israeli communities and their supporters," the FBI and DHS said in their joint announcement.

"Foreign terrorist organizations also may try to exploit narratives related to the conflict to inspire attacks in the U.S.

"The FBI and DHS therefore urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any threats of violence or suspicious activity to law enforcement."

Anyone who witnesses what they believe to be concerning or suspicious activity is encouraged to notify the FBI by contacting the agency at tips.fbi.gov or by contacting their local field offices at www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices.

