Boulder illegal immigrant terror suspect’s ’possible radicalization’ probed by authorities: retired FBI agent

In the wake of a violent firebombing at a pro-Israel rally in Boulder, Colorado, a retired FBI agent said that authorities are probing the Egyptian suspect's "possible radicalization," an expert said.

"Authorities are currently conducting a forensic search of the scene, collecting device remnants, fingerprints, and possible surveillance footage," Jason Pack, a retired FBI special agent , told Fox News Digital. "Background investigations are underway—both locally and internationally, likely with Egyptian authorities through the U.S. Embassy in Cairo, into the suspect’s history, affiliations, and possible radicalization."

Authorities identified the suspect as 45-year-old Egyptian national Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who had overstayed his visa.

"He came armed with Molotov cocktails and a homemade flamethrower. He shouted ‘Free Palestine’ and other slogans during the assault. This wasn’t random. It was personal and likely politically or ideologically driven," he said.

Investigators are now determining whether the incident meets the federal legal definition of domestic terrorism.

"Authorities are actively investigating whether the attack where the suspect used Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower while shouting ‘Free Palestine,’ meets the legal definition of a domestic terror incident under U.S. law," Pack explained.

He cited U.S. Code § 2331, which outlines domestic terrorism as acts that violate criminal law, are intended to intimidate or influence, and occur within the United States.

Soliman, 45, is charged with violating 18 U.S.C. §§ 249(a)(1) and (a)(2), federal hate crime statutes involving acts motivated by race, religion, or national origin.

"Investigators will likely examine whether the suspect’s actions, targeting a public gathering with incendiary devices, were ideologically motivated and intended to instill fear or make a political statement," he said.

According to Pack, the public details already suggest several qualifying elements. He said that prosecutors will need "more than just ideology."

"However, federal prosecutors will need more than just ideology; they’ll have to prove intent to intimidate or coerce," he said. "Key evidence could include statements, writings, digital communications, or planning behavior."

The suspect's behavioral red flags are also under scrutiny, he said.

"According to sources familiar with the case, the attacker was reportedly shirtless, highly agitated, and made no attempt to escape after launching the assault," Pack said. "From a behavioral and psychological profiling perspective, this suggests impulsive extremism or a desire for martyrdom rather than escape or survival. These traits are often associated with ideologically driven lone actors."

"This kind of attacker typically operates without a support network but may be influenced by online propaganda or perceived injustices," he said. "The erratic behavior, crude weaponry, and politically charged language point to a disorganized, emotionally unstable individual whose radicalization—if confirmed—could place the case within the growing trend of unpredictable, lone-wolf-style domestic attacks."

The retired Supervisory Special Agent from the FBI with 21 years of service said that he has investigated cases "just like this."

"It’s rare, but not unheard of, for someone to act out violently in support of a cause, especially when that person feels isolated, powerless, or desperate. Based on the information we know now, Soliman appears to fit the profile of a lone actor, someone with a grievance, who may have felt unheard and decided to lash out. They will also have to assess his mental health."

"The homemade weapons show planning. The target, a group rallying on behalf of Israeli hostages, was clearly chosen on purpose. That suggests a level of intent and maybe radicalization, though there’s no public evidence yet tying him to any organized group," Pack said.

The affidavit paints a detailed picture of Soliman's planning. In an interview with investigators, Soliman said that he researched on YouTube how to make Moltov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients and constructed them.

He told investigators that he wanted to kill the "Zionist group" and wished they were all dead after searching for the gathering online.

He also stated that he would carry out the attack again if given the chance. He referenced "our land," which he identified as Palestine, and his desire to stop supporters of Israel from "taking over" that land, according to the affidavit.

Pack said that the FBI and local authorities are digging into "everything," noting Soliman's online history, phone, travel records and any international connections.

"That includes whether he downloaded bomb-making materials or had contact with foreign actors," he said. "Agents are also talking to people who knew him in Colorado Springs, where he lived. They’ll want to know if he talked about violence, politics, or anything that might have raised red flags. Investigators will look for any signs this could have been prevented."

On the scene, forensics will remain a top priority for federal investigators, Pack said.

"The forensic work at the scene is just as important. They’re collecting every piece of evidence, from bottle shards to accelerant residue. That’ll help piece together exactly what he used, how he built it, and where he might have tested it," said Pack.

"This kind of violence shakes communities—and it’s not something law enforcement takes lightly. One man with homemade firebombs injured nearly a dozen people. That’s why police around the country will be taking a second look at security plans for similar events, especially ones tied to Israel, Gaza, or other politically charged issues."

Despite the gravity of the attack, Pack believes there’s no indication of a broader conspiracy.

"From what I’ve seen, there’s no broader plot here. But that doesn’t mean it ends in Boulder. Investigators are thinking long term—looking for signs this kind of thing could happen again somewhere else."

"These kinds of lone-wolf attacks are tough to predict, but they’re not impossible to stop," he said. "The key is sharing intel, watching for behavioral warning signs, and not ignoring threats when they surface."

"For now, law enforcement is doing what it does best: following the evidence, interviewing witnesses, and staying focused on keeping the public safe."