Family affair for Biden and Hunter on Capitol Hill today, armed mom schools Congress and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



FAMILY AFFAIR – Crucial vote on Biden impeachment inquiry looms as Hunter is summoned to the Hill. Continue reading …

'HARE'-RAISING – Biden handpicks major campaign donor, Playboy private jet owner for transportation role. Continue reading …

'HOPE FOR HUMANITY' – Why Advent can usher in the hope and joy so many people need. Continue reading …

TRIGGER WARNING – Armed mom schools Congress on booming female gun ownership. Continue reading …

‘SIT’-UATION – Southwest goes viral for policy giving full row to 'passengers of size' for free. Continue reading …

POLITICS

'COMMON SENSE' – Sen. Ernst scores GOP line in NDAA on ensuring border wall usage. Continue reading …

'I DON'T LOSE WELL' – Haley facing heat over contentious China deal. Continue reading …

TIME TO GO? – Sununu on Haley's GOP presidential primary rivals: 'I think they should all get out'. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – GOP, Dems trade barbs as Ukraine aid threatens to fall through cracks. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

BEHIND THE SCENES – Catholic priest aims to portray priests as 'real human beings' in a realistic way in new movie. Continue reading …

TRUE OR FALSE? – Student fails quiz after saying that ‘only women can get pregnant.’ Continue reading …

‘LEFT’ DUMBFOUNDED – Harvard student says keeping the president is 'horrible for the institution'. Continue reading …

'HATE CRIME' – Religious display vandalized in Portland on first night of Hanukkah. Continue reading …





OPINION

YING MA – Diversity scam led to university antisemitism scandal. Continue reading …

MACY PETTY – NCAA won’t protect female athletes or their sports. Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – America's already been diminished. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Harvard's become a rehab center for failed progressives. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Harvard's president gets a 'free pass'. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Conduct is now irrelevant because identity trumps all. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FREE FALL – State scrambles to reach deal with military to keep airfield open. Continue reading …

BIG REPUTATION – Taylor Swift's most polarizing moments on her 34th birthday. Continue reading …

AGING ANTIDOTE – Blood test may predict which organs are aging faster than normal. Continue reading …

CHIPS UP – Poker officials take optimistic view of game's popularity. Continue reading …

FULL OF FUN – These rare red panda cubs just can't get enough playtime in Grand Rapids, Michigan. See video …



WATCH

BOB HOGE – The learning loss in California has been 'off the charts. See video …

REP. DON BACON – It's not an impeachment, it's an investigation. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"What the American people want — a strong border, a strong industrial base, safe streets, high educational standards — none of it matters to this White House. Instead, they want to cater to the needs of a country that is not even a NATO ally…"

– LAURA INGRAHAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn



SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.