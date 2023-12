Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

In this second week of Advent, the faithful all over the world recognize that "we are living in troubling times," said Dr. James Spencer, president of the D.L. Moody Center in Northfield, Massachusetts.

But promise lies ahead, he said.

In comments to Fox News Digital during this season of Advent, Spencer said, "The wars in Israel and Ukraine, a growing distrust in governing authorities and an uneasy feeling that the world and our country are undergoing fundamental changes breed anxiety, despair and falsehood."

However, "the state of the world also serves to remind us of the significance of Christ’s coming," he said. "A stable, endlessly prosperous and peaceful world would not underscore the necessity of Advent."

So "there is a sense in which we can only truly celebrate Advent when our lowly, broken state points us back to Jesus’ first coming — and ahead to His second."

Other leaders of faith from a variety of communities and backgrounds shared sentiments this Advent season as well.

‘Available to us all’

Santiago "Jimmy" Mellado, president and CEO of Compassion International in Colorado, acknowledged times of "great uncertainty, chaos, distress and suffering."

He told Fox News Digital in an email, "As we recognize the birth of Jesus and celebrate the arrival of God’s promise made flesh, we are reminded of the powerful message that Jesus lived and proclaimed — one of love, peace, hope and goodwill."

"We are reminded of the powerful message that Jesus lived and proclaimed."

He added, "That message is available to us all," even given the most difficult circumstances.

"Throughout this Advent season and the coming New Year, may the very name of Jesus be reflected in our lives, Emmanuel — God with us," he said.

‘Really special’

Shane Williamson, president and CEO of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Kansas City, Missouri, stressed the "hope for humanity" that lies ahead.

He told Fox News Digital, "There’s something really special about anticipation."

"For followers of Jesus, the season of Advent springs up the longing and excitement of Christ’s return as we celebrate the indescribable events that define His first visit, Emmanuel."

Williamson also said, "Hope for humanity still exists in the promises of God."

‘Antidote for shame’

Bruce Sidebotham, a consulting expert at Telios Teaches, the training and teaching division of Telios Law in Monument, Colorado, said, "Guilt, fear and shame drive humans to distraction, despair — and sometimes even suicide. Guilt flows from what we’ve done. Fear happens when facing consequences. But shame lives in the very essence of who we are."

He went on, "In Christian belief, Jesus’ death (Good Friday) and resurrection (Easter) defeat the guilt of sin and the fear of death. But it’s His birth (Christmas) that defeats our shame."

So "if God himself can come through water and blood, naked, into a feeding trough for sheep — then no human condition or affliction, real or perceived, is beyond restoration to honor through uniting with Jesus."

Emmanuel, he said, "is the antidote for shame."

‘Ultimate reminder’

Houston-based Laura Gallier, an author and national speaker, said that our "Heavenly Father’s decision to send Christ to earth — i.e., Christmas — is the ultimate reminder that He desires a close relationship with us free of guilt, fear and hiding from Him."

She added to Fox News Digital, "While acts of kindness and goodwill toward mankind certainly please Him, our words spoken sincerely to Him, coupled with our undivided attention, cause His heart to soar. Yes, you can cause God to rejoice!"

She said we should be "reminded this Advent season that in response to God’s ultimate gift to us, an authentic, meaningful relationship with each of us is what He desires most."

Her prayer this season, she said, is this: "Lord, lead me into a transparent, intimate relationship with You that transcends traditions, mere head knowledge and duty. Reveal Yourself to me as an ever-present Father who adores and cares for me, no matter how strong or weak I’m feeling. In Jesus’ name, amen."

‘Look to God’

Amid this season of Advent for Christians, Debbie Wuthnow, president of iVoterGuide in Tupelo, Mississippi, shared the "bittersweet" theme that cannot escape notice by anyone as Jewish people all over the world also celebrate Hanukkah.

"For the first time since the Holocaust, the Jewish people are once again experiencing widespread fear, persecution and brutal terrorist attacks," she said.

"This holiday will be bittersweet — but it reminds us all to look to God, to rededicate ourselves to Him and to remember His provision and the hope that is found in Him."