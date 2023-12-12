LAURA INGRAHAM: America's already been diminished

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says the White House cares more about Ukraine than critical issues to Americans on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: What the American people want — a strong border, a strong industrial base, safe streets, high educational standards — none of it matters to this White House. Instead, they want to cater to the needs of a country that is not even a NATO ally .

"But if Ukraine loses, America will be humiliated. Our global status will be diminished," they say. Well, I hate to break it to all the globalists who are using that old line, but thanks to their policies, America already has been diminished. America already has been humiliated. We are in a state of decline and everyone knows it. They spent the last decade telling us that we were systematically racist. How is that a country anyone would want to emulate if that's all true?

