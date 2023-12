Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A history teacher at a Seattle high school allegedly gave a student a failing quiz grade after he answered that only women can get pregnant and only men can have penises.

A 10th-grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher at Chief Sealth International High School administered the quiz. The test focused on "understanding gender vs. sex" and asked students to answer a series of multiple-choice and true or false questions.

Fox News Digital received screenshots of the exams taken by two separate parents of students at the school.

Question 4 of the exam asked students to identify whether the statement "All men have penises" is true or false. The student marked the statement true, which was labeled as incorrect by the teacher.

TEACHERS PASS FAILING STUDENTS DESPITE EVIDENCE SHOWING HOLDING THEM BACK MIGHT HELP THEM: REPORT

Question 7 of the quiz similarly asked students to identify whether the statement "only women can get pregnant" was true or false. The teacher again marked the student's answer incorrect when he said the statement was true.

Several other questions asked students to answer questions like, "When someone uses 'they/them' pronouns, what does that mean about their gender identity?" and "True/false: Transgender people are gay."

Speaking with Jason Rantz, author of "What's Killing America," on KTTH, the student's mother, who asked to remain anonymous, expressed concern that the school is allowing teachers to bring political beliefs into the classroom.

"I keep trying to wrap my head around how it is legal to teach inaccurate information and force students to answer against their beliefs or receive negative scores," the mother said.

HIGH SCHOOLER SAYS HE WAS ADVISED HE COULD LOSE COLLEGE ACCEPTANCES FOR CRITICIZING IDEOLOGICAL CONFORMITY

She also claimed teachers have called her son "f---d and racist" and a "product of the patriarchy that teaches young boys not to care about anything."

The school outright denied that such name-calling occurred.

A district response to Fox News Digital's inquiry revealed that a "knowledge check quiz" was administered approximately two weeks ago at Chief Sealth International High School in an Ethnic Studies class but stressed that the quiz results did not impact the final class grade of students.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Seattle Public Schools (SPS) course description for the Ethnic Studies World History class underscores that students will be ‘investigating... the global economy, society, and culture.’ Claims that the student was called names have not been reported to SPS. We have confirmed with school's principal that this is the first reference to any name-calling," the district continued.

"SPS remains committed to fostering inclusive environments that encourage the exploration of contemporary issues, particularly the examination of power systems such as racism and patriarchy. This dedication extends to providing a space for thoughtful exploration and dialogue on these issues."