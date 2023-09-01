Expand / Collapse search
Chicago

Family of Chicago teen struck in hit-and-run captured on surveillance video files lawsuit

The Chicago 17-year-old was seriously injured and put in a medically induced coma after the incident, her family says

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
Chicago family files lawsuit after daughter was injured in hit-and-run incident Video

Chicago family files lawsuit after daughter was injured in hit-and-run incident

A Chicago family is filing a lawsuit against a car owner after a hit-and-run incident earlier in August. (Credit: Fox 32)

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A Chicago family is filing a lawsuit against a car owner after a hit-and-run incident earlier in August.

Nakari Campbell, 17, was walking across the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Division Street in Chicago on Aug. 4 at 10:23 p.m. when police say she was hit by a Mercedes-Benz sedan, according to FOX 32.

Campbell was put in a medically-induced coma following the incident and suffered significant injuries, according to her family, who says she's currently recovering from her injuries at a rehabilitation facility.

Her family filed the lawsuit against the vehicle's owner, Erik Mauleon, who the victim's family says allowed his car to be used in the hit-and-run incident at a high rate of speed. Police haven't filed charges, and it's unclear if Mauleon himself was driving his car.

Chicago

17-year-old Nakari Campbell was walking across the intersection of Ashland Avenue and Division Street in Chicago on Aug. 4 at 10:23 p.m. when police say she was hit by a Mercedes-Benz sedan, according to FOX 32. (FOX 32)

Police said the car's driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while fleeing the site of the crash.

Surveillance video of the incident shows a car hitting the 17-year-old and then driving off. People can be seen rushing to her aid following the crash. 

Chicago hit and run

Campbell was put in a medically-induced coma following the incident and suffered significant injuries, according to her family, who says she's currently recovering from her injuries at a rehabilitation facility. (FOX 32)

The lawsuit alleges that Mauleon negligently let his car be driven by an unknown driver.

Attorneys for the family say they have reason to believe Mauleon may have been driving the car himself, but police haven't made a confirmation on the driver's identity.

Chicago vehicle

Her family filed the lawsuit against the vehicle's owner, Erik Mauleon, who the victim's family says allowed his car to be used in the hit-and-run incident at a high rate of speed. Police haven't filed charges, and it's unclear if Mauleon himself was driving his car. (FOX 32)

Her mother, Imari Bibbs, said the 17-year-old was set to begin her senior year of high school.

"She was supposed to be walking to Wendy's. She got dragged to Wendy's," Bibbs said.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.