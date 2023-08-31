Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Search underway after passenger on world's largest cruise ship goes overboard

A Royal Caribbean rescue boat could be seen trying to find the passenger, social media videos show

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A passenger on the world's largest cruise ship sailing with Royal Caribbean went overboard on Tuesday.

The passenger went overboard on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas off the coast of Cuba on Tuesday during a seven-day cruise departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, a company spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the cruise told Fox News Digital that the ship's crew immediately began a search and rescue operation and is working with local authorities.

"Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event," the spokesperson said.

Cruise

The Wonder of the Seas cruise ship arrives at the French Mediterranean port of Marseille. (Gerard Bottino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Video shared by cruise passengers on TikTok shows a rescue boat near the cruise ship attempting to locate the passenger who went overboard.

"We actually have report of a man overboard. We have slowed the ship down. We have turned around and we are heading back to the position that we had at that time. We will start a search and rescue operations," an employee can be heard saying through the cruise's PA system.

A passenger went overboard on a separate Royal Caribbean cruise that was en route to Singapore on July 31.

Royal cruise

The cruise ship Wonder of the Seas seen from one of the hills of the city of Cartagena on November 2nd, 2022. (Loyola Perez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was informed at around 7:50 a.m. that a passenger onboard the cruise's Spectrum of the Seas ship went overboard in the Singapore Strait.

"The shipboard team is working with local authorities, and our Care Team is offering assistance and support to the family," a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told FOX Business at the time. "Out of privacy for the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share." 

Spectrum of the Seas

The Spectrum of the Seas, a Quantum Ultra class cruise ship operated by Royal Caribbean International is seen berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on May 23, 2022 in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital.