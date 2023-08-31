Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida woman in hospital gown arrested after allegedly stealing ambulance

Florida police say the woman attempted to run when state troopers caught up to the ambulance

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
Published
A woman in Florida was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a local hospital.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Marquisa Allen stole an unoccupied ambulance from the HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Allen was sitting on a beach in her hospital gown when she decided to allegedly drive off with the ambulance while personnel were inside dropping off a patient.

The ambulance is equipped with a GPS tracker, which allowed police to locate the alleged stolen vehicle and give the location to other law enforcement partners.

Florida police

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Marquisa Allen stole an unoccupied ambulance from the HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

When Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were closing on Allen, she decided to exit the ambulance and run before being taken into custody, officials said.

She was taken into custody and booked on charges of giving false information to police, driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest without violence.

Florida crime

Officials said Allen was sitting on a beach in her hospital gown when she decided to allegedly drive off with the ambulance while personnel were inside dropping a patient off. (Port St. Lucie Police Department)

Police say more charges will be filed.

