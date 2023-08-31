Florida woman in hospital gown arrested after allegedly stealing ambulance

A woman in Florida was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a local hospital.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a Facebook post that 25-year-old Marquisa Allen stole an unoccupied ambulance from the HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital in Port St. Lucie, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said Allen was sitting on a beach in her hospital gown when she decided to allegedly drive off with the ambulance while personnel were inside dropping off a patient.

The ambulance is equipped with a GPS tracker, which allowed police to locate the alleged stolen vehicle and give the location to other law enforcement partners.

DESANTIS SAYS 'SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE' IN FLORIDA FROM HURRICANE IDALIA, DOZENS OF RESCUES

When Florida Highway Patrol Troopers were closing on Allen, she decided to exit the ambulance and run before being taken into custody, officials said.

She was taken into custody and booked on charges of giving false information to police, driving with a suspended license, and resisting arrest without violence.

DESANTIS PRAISES HURRICANE RESPONSE, ‘CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ FOR LESS DEVASTATION THAN 2022’S IAN

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police say more charges will be filed.