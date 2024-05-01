Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia

Emory University police arrest convicted felon who crossed state lines to join anti-Israel protests

Derek Zika of Statesville, North Carolina, had an axe and survival gear in his car, police said

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Police use tear gas, zip-ties on anti-Israel protesters at Emory University Video

Police use tear gas, zip-ties on anti-Israel protesters at Emory University

Atlanta police officers were called to Emory University to remove protesters trespassing on campus, according to school officials. (Credit: Associated Press)

Police at Emory University in Georgia have announced the arrest of a "convicted felon who crossed state lines to come to campus" to participate in anti-Israel demonstrations. 

Derek Zika, of Statesville, North Carolina, a city outside of Charlotte, was carrying knives and pepper spray when he was taken into custody at the Emory Quad on Sunday afternoon, the University’s police department says. 

The day before, Zika had given a speech in which he said anyone on campus who tries to de-escalate tensions is "selling out the people of Gaza," according to The Emory Wheel student newspaper.  

"You are fighting a war," Zika reportedly added. "Fight to win." 

LIVE UPDATES: ANTI-ISRAEL DEMONSTRATIONS AT AMERICAN COLLEGE CAMPUSES 

Emory University anti-Israel protest

Students chant during a pro-Palestinian protest at Emory University on April 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images)

Zika has been charged with criminal trespass, obstructing a law enforcement officer, possession of a weapon in a school safety zone, criminal trespass and crossing state lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs. Jail records indicated Wednesday that he has since bonded out. 

"Police obtained a search warrant and inspected Zika’s vehicle Monday evening. Inside the vehicle police found an axe, a hatchet and two knives in a bag with survival gear," police said in a statement.  

"Emory Police Chief Burt Buchtinec thanks community members who alerted the department to the individual being on campus," the statement added. 

Emory University in Atlanta said last Thursday that 28 people were arrested during a demonstration at the Emory Quad. 

UCLA FALLS TO ANARCHY AFTER STUDENTS CONFRONT ANTI-ISRAEL ENCAMPMENT 

Emory University protester arrested

Police officers detain a demonstrator during a pro-Palestinian protest against the war in Gaza at Emory University on Thursday, April 25 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images )

Emory University also said Sunday that its police department "issued criminal trespass warnings to six individuals suspected of committing recent acts of vandalism on campus" and "confirmed that none of these individuals are affiliated with Emory." 

A Facebook post from Sarah Kirkman, the District Attorney for Alexander and Iredell counties in North Carolina – where Statesville is located – said an individual with the name of Derek Zika pleaded guilty in felony district court in December to burning personal property and received a four to 14-month suspended sentence. 

Her office and the Emory Police Department did not immediately respond Wednesday morning to requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Emory Protest

Students chant during an anti-Israel protest against the war in Gaza at Emory University last week. (ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Meanwhile, Emory Police says it has increased officer patrols and added more lighting and security cameras on campus as part of their efforts to "further enhance the safety of our community." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.