UCLA falls to anarchy after students confront anti-Israeli encampment: 'Horrific acts of violence'

Anarchy broke out overnight at the University of California, Los Angeles, after anti-Israel protests escalated into a clash between opposing groups. Police wearing face shields and riot gear were ultimately called to the scene to restore order.

Photos and videos online captured a glimpse of the chaos as they showed people throwing chairs, using sticks and weapons to beat each other and shoving and kicking one another. Firecrackers were also tossed into groups of people and pepper spray was deployed at various times.

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support," Mary Osako, a senior UCLA official, told the campus newspaper, the Daily Bruin.

The unrest was allowed to continue for at least two hours before law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

VIDEO SHOWS ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS BLOCK JEWISH STUDENT FROM GETTING TO CLASS; UCLA RESPONDS

The chaotic scenes started at 11 p.m. Tuesday evening, when pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli groups collided with yelling and chants. But, the situation quickly escalated.

Police did not immediately confront those causing the campus chaos, until the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at campus just before 2 a.m. local time.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the violence "inexcusable" and said LAPD was on the UCLA campus to settle the dispute between the protesters and counterprotesters.

"The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable," Bass wrote on X at 1:47 a.m. local time. "LAPD has arrived on campus."

California Highway Patrol officers also responded.

FOX Los Angeles confirmed seeing officers at the campus at 1:59 a.m.

TRUMP SAYS 4 WORDS ABOUT ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES AS ARRESTS SKYROCKET

Just before 5 a.m., LAPD confirmed on X that officers were called to the campus by the university.

"At the request of UCLA, due to multiple acts of violence within the large encampment on their campus, the LAPD is responding to assist UCLA PD, and other law enforcement agencies, to restore order and maintain public safety," it said in a post.

The Associated Press reported the officers were wearing riot gear.

Los Angeles city councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky spoke out against the violent demonstrations taking place at UCLA.

Yaroslavsky, who represents Los Angeles City Council District 5, said the clashes were "out of control" and that the campus was "no longer safe."

"Everyone has a right to free speech and protest, but the situation on UCLA’s campus is out of control and is no longer safe. I’m grateful to LAPD and Mayor Bass for stepping in to ensure the safety of everyone on campus," Yaroslavsky wrote on X.

UCLA's Strategic Communications office issued a statement similarly describing the campus riots as "horrific."

ANTISEMITIC RIOT AT COLUMBIA REACHES BOILING POINT AS AGITATORS TAKE OVER ACADEMIC BUILDING, BARRICADE DOORS

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support. The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end," the statement read.

Retired police officer and former LA City Councilmember Dennis Zine spoke with FOX Los Angeles and confirmed that LAPD officers were not able to intervene until the university specifically requested it.

"[LAPD] is going to follow directions of the UCLA police. They're the primary agency involved," he explained. "The LAPD will follow their command. They're the primary responsibility. LAPD will back them up."

"LAPD is not the primary responsibility to respond. It's UCLA," Zine continued. "They give the call, then LAPD units that are on patrol handle calls or radio calls, 911 calls, the other calls, booking prisoners, etc. Then, they have folks at a location close to the campus, and then they're going to make sure that they're deployed, and then they will assemble a game plan to then go in. Are they going to make arrests? Do they have to bring jail buses? That will all be determined before they enter the campus."

The violence seemed to have sparked by a group of students seeking to remove the anti-Israel encampment, after school officials and law enforcement officers decided to allow it to remain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The counterprotest group directly challenged the anti-Israel group, seeking to remove the encampment.

During "Fox & Friends," Tusi Gabbard said the anti-Israel agitators were echoing the calls of Hamas and Hezbollah in the Middle East during their calls for the university to divest from Israel.

Early Wednesday morning, LAPD led a multi-agency operation to restore order on the campus.

UCLA has about 32,000 undergraduate students. It is located in the Westwood neighborhood, near Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.