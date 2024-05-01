Riot police at UCLA campus close in after night of violent anti-Israel clashes
New York City Police Department officers were called to deal with "repeated acts of violence" at the City University of New York (CUNY) and to end the occupation of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University. Meanwhile, riot police were called to UCLA's campus after clashes between protesters and counter-demonstrators escalated.
incoming update…
After more than two hours of clashing protests between anti-Israel protester and pro-Israel counterprotesters at the University of California Los Angeles, police responded to campus to gain control of the escalating demonstrations.
A statement from the office of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass at around 1 a.m. local time said: “The Mayor has spoken to Chancellor Block and Chief Choi. LAPD is responding immediately to Chancellor Block’s request for support on campus.”
It is unclear why the Los Angeles Police Department waited so long to send officers to UCLA, which is a public institution, but Fox News reported the department prepared a 'multi-agency operation' to secure campus.
Violence boiled overnight as dozens of pro-Israeli counter-protestors arrived around 10:45 p.m. and attempted to dismantle parts of the anti-Israel encampment before deploying fireworks and what appeared to be pepper spray, KTLA reported.
Items were thrown and fights broke out during the violence.
University campus police, along with some medical personnel, showed up at the scene briefly before leaving.
Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this update.
College Democrats of America, the official student arm of the Democratic Party, have criticized the Biden administration's policy towards the war in Gaza while praising the anti-Israel protesters on college campuses who they say have been wrongly labeled as hateful by certain politicians and MAGA Republicans.
In a statement released on Tuesday following the overnight capture of Hamilton Hall at Columbia University, the group described agitators as "heroic" for their actions as dozens of colleges came under siege by Palestinian flag-carrying demonstrators who are calling for a ceasefire in the war and for their respective universities to divest from Israel.
"Since the beginning of this conflict, College Democrats and students from every walk of life have had the moral clarity to see this war for what it is: destructive, genocidal, and unjust," the statement released by the group’s executive board reads. The statement was written largely by the organization’s Muslim Caucus, The New York Times reports.
"We commend the bravery of students across the country who have been willing to endure arrests, suspension, and threats of expulsion to stand up for the rights and dignity of the Palestinian people."
"The end of the conflict and release of hostages is a goal we should all share as Americans in pursuit of a more just international community."
The group says it also denounced an uptick in both antisemitism and Islamophobia in colleges but added that the calling for the freedom of Palestinians is not antisemitic "and neither is opposing the genocidal acts of the far-right radical extremist Israeli government."
"We condemn those politicians, like MAGA Republicans and many other lawmakers for smearing all protesters as hateful; when according to reports, the overwhelming majority of protests are peaceful; we’ve witnessed the celebration of Passover, protection of those praying, as well as beautiful singing and dancing for peace together," the group added. "Our position is clear: we stand with those protesting for peace and we find all calls for violence, such as those against Jewish and Muslim students, wrong; those spreading hate have no place in the movement for peace."
Fox News Digital's Michael Dorgan contributed to this update.
House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik , R-N.Y., is calling for the removal of Columbia University President Dr. Nemat "Minouche" Shafik, after a mob of anti-Israel agitators took over an academic building early Tuesday morning.
In a letter sent on Tuesday to David Greenwald and Clair Shipman and obtained first by Fox News Digital, both co-chairs of the Trustees of Columbia University, Stefanik called the "chaos that has engulfed" the campus for weeks, reaching new levels early that morning when Hamilton Hall was "stormed, defaced and taken over," preventable.
The mob held workers hostage, provided demands to the university and barricaded the building, and as of the letter, it was still occupied. Police have since infiltrated the building and arrested dozens of protesters.
"These actions, as well as the illegal encampment and violent riots, go far beyond any right to free speech protected under the First Amendment," Stefanik said. "This violence is a direct result of the appeasement policies President Minouche Shafik has used to address antisemitism on campus.
"President Shafik has allowed campus to be taken by mob rule, and she must immediately be removed, so this occupation can be met with swift and overwhelming response to retake campus, restore order, and protect Jewish students."
Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Jon Street contributed to this update.
Tulane University announced arrests have been made and students have been suspended as "unlawful" anti-Israel protests continue on the New Orleans campus.
In a letter to the community late Tuesday night, President Michael Fitts said there have been six arrests made and seven suspensions issued to students who "participated in this unlawful demonstration." There is an additional suspension pending.
Fitts added that the university is also investigating reports of employees participating in the demonstrations.
"We value free speech and have supported numerous lawful demonstrations throughout this year. But we remain opposed to trespassing, hate speech, antisemitism and bias against religious or ethnic groups. Harassment, intimidation, violence, and other criminal acts on any of our campuses will not be tolerated," he wrote.
Out of concerns for safety, Fitts said classes in Gibson, Tilton-Memorial and Dinwiddie halls will be remote on Wednesday. Classes and operations elsewhere on campus will continue as normal.
The lawn in front of Gibson Hall, on the St. Charles Avenue side, and parking in Cowen Circle are closed to all students, faculty and staff until further notice.
"The overwhelming majority of these protestors are unaffiliated with Tulane," Fitts wrote. "Security remains at its highest level throughout the university."
Police told protesters at the University of Arizona shortly before midnight local time that they were "officially under arrest."
This, as dozens of SWAT and police officers in riot gear responded to the encampment on the university's campus, according to Tucson.com.
Protesters were observed throwing items at police and SWAT officers, who arrived at the encampment with guns carrying pepper balls, the outlet reported.
A pro-Israel student screamed to protesters about to be arrested not to "drop the soap," a reference to sexual assault in prisons.
University of Arizona police issued an all-clear at 3:23 a.m.
The protesters were given a deadline of 10:30 p.m. to leave the area. And at 10:30 p.m., they were warned of possible arrest, Tucson.com reported.
Shortly before the deadline, protest organizers were handing out supplies to use in preparation for potential pepper spray or tear gas used by police.
"Help us build our barricade. Help us be ready to combat the police," an organizer said earlier into a megaphone, about an hour and a half before the deadline.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced Los Angeles police have arrived at UCLA to gain control of campus after hours of chaos between anti-Israel protesters and pro-Israel counterprotesters.
"The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable," Bass wrote on X at 1:47 a.m. local time. "LAPD has arrived on campus."
The Associated Press reported the officers are wearing riot gear.
Los Angeles city councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky spoke out on the violent demonstrations taking place at UCLA Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning shortly after Mayor Karen Bass' office announced Los Angeles police are responding to campus.
Yaroslavsky, who represents Los Angeles City Council District 5, said the clashes between anti-Israel protesters and pro-Israel counterprotesters are out of control and have created an unsafe campus.
"Everyone has a right to free speech and protest, but the situation on UCLA’s campus is out of control and is no longer safe. I’m grateful to LAPD and Mayor Bass for stepping in to ensure the safety of everyone on campus," Yaroslavsky wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Columbia University said the decision to bring in the NYPD was made early Tuesday morning.
”We were left with no choice. We believe that the group that broke into and occupied the building is led by individuals who are not affiliated with the University," the school said in a statement.
The administration said a little after 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, the NYPD arrived on campus at the University’s request. "This decision was made to restore safety and order to our community," the school said.
In a post on X, Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine said this is now the second time that Columbia has called the police on its own students.
"TO BE CLEAR, COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HAS CALLED THE COPS ONTO ITS OWN STUDENTS FOR THE SECOND TIME IN TWO WEEKS, ON THE 56TH ANNIVERSARY OF WHEN THEY LAST CALLED THE POLICE ONTO CAMPUS TO ARREST OVER 700 PROTESTING THE VIETNAM WAR & HARLEM GENTRIFICATION ON APRIL 30TH, 1968," the post read.
Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this update.
The New York City Police Department released footage Tuesday night of its raid inside a Columbia University building after being given permission to take it back from anti-Israel agitators.
Hamilton Hall, which was overtaken late Monday night, was cleared at around 11 p.m. Tuesday after a nearly two-hour operation by NYPD officers, most of whom were in riot gear. The encampment on campus was also cleared of agitators, only their tents remained when the raid was over.
Officers moved in on the occupied building at 9 p.m. Tuesday after leadership at Columbia requested their assistance.
"@Columbia has requested our assistance to take back their campus, which has seen disturbing acts of violence, forms of intimidation & destruction of property," NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry posted on X.
The footage from the raid showed officers climbing ladders to enter Hamilton Hall through second-floor windows. Once inside the building, short video clips released by the NYPD showed officers moving chairs that were barricading doors and breaking into rooms that were locked.
"@NYPDnews is dispersing the unlawful encampment and persons barricaded inside of university buildings and restoring order," Daughtry continued on X. "We are in constant communication with university officials. Our priority is and always will be public safety for all."
Fox News confirmed the NYPD used at least four "distraction devices," which are typically light-sound devices like flashbangs or a powder charge in a canister, to clear the agitators out of Hamilton Hall. Tear gas was not used, despite local reports.
An arrest total was not available Tuesday night, but police said there was no violence during the raid and there were no injuries reported.
Live Coverage begins here