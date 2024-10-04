Elon Musk to attend Trump Pennsylvania rally at site of assassination attempt

Elon Musk says he will "be there to support" Donald Trump on Saturday when the former president returns to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally at the site where the first assassination attempt against him unfolded earlier this year.

The Republican presidential nominee is slated to speak on Oct. 5 at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in the suburb north of Pittsburgh.

"I will be there to support!" Musk wrote on X late Thursday in response to an image Trump shared promoting the upcoming event.

"Butler on Saturday – historic!" Trump wrote on X alongside an image of him raising his fist that was taken on July 13, moments after he had been shot.

Musk had said following that rally that "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery."

Trump’s campaign said last week that "President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago."

During a rally last Wednesday in North Carolina, Trump said that he wanted to return to the venue in Butler to "finish our speech."

"As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of… and the first case in Butler, Pennsylvania, great place, and we're going back to Butler," he said. "We're going to go back and finish our speech."

Trump's campaign said that the former president would honor those lost in the assassination attempt during the rally.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a firefighter and a father of two daughters. He "historically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters" during the assassination attempt against Trump, the campaign said.

Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

"He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack," the campaign said.

"And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before," his campaign added.

