Elon Musk to attend Trump Pennsylvania rally at site of assassination attempt

Trump is returning to Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday following July 13 incident

Greg Norman
Security to increase at upcoming Trump rally in Butler following first assassination attempt Video

Security to increase at upcoming Trump rally in Butler following first assassination attempt

Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., on the upcoming Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania and the security changes following the first assassination attempt.

Elon Musk says he will "be there to support" Donald Trump on Saturday when the former president returns to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally at the site where the first assassination attempt against him unfolded earlier this year. 

The Republican presidential nominee is slated to speak on Oct. 5 at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in the suburb north of Pittsburgh.  

"I will be there to support!" Musk wrote on X late Thursday in response to an image Trump shared promoting the upcoming event. 

"Butler on Saturday – historic!" Trump wrote on X alongside an image of him raising his fist that was taken on July 13, moments after he had been shot. 

OBAMA TO CAMPAIGN FOR HARRIS IN PENNSYLVANIA, OTHER KEY STATES 

Elon Musk, right, said he will be there Saturday to support former President Trump at his rally in Butler, Pa. (AP/Gene J. Puskar/Julia Nikhinson)

Musk had said following that rally that "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery." 

Trump’s campaign said last week that "President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago." 

During a rally last Wednesday in North Carolina, Trump said that he wanted to return to the venue in Butler to "finish our speech." 

"As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of… and the first case in Butler, Pennsylvania, great place, and we're going back to Butler," he said. "We're going to go back and finish our speech." 

HARRIS LEADS TRUMP BY 2 IN NATIONAL POLL, BUT SHOWS VULNERABILITIES WITH NON-WHITE VOTERS 

Former President Trump was injured during an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa., on July 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump's campaign said that the former president would honor those lost in the assassination attempt during the rally. 

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a firefighter and a father of two daughters. He "historically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters" during the assassination attempt against Trump, the campaign said. 

Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.  

"He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack," the campaign said. 

Former President Trump is assisted by U.S. Secret Service personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

"And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before," his campaign added. 

Fox News’ Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.