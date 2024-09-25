Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump announces outdoor Pennsylvania rally to 'finish our speech' at site of first assassination attempt

Former President Trump will hold a rally Oct. 5 in Butler, Pa.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten , Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
Former President Trump told supporters at a rally in Mint Hill, North Carolina, Wednesday, that he is returning to speak in Butler, Pennsylvania, after a July 13 campaign speech there was cut short by an assassination attempt against him.

Former President Trump is slated to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, and hold an outdoor rally at the same location of the first assassination attempt in July.

"President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago," the campaign said in a news release Wednesday.

The Republican presidential nominee is slated to speak Oct. 5 at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in the suburb north of Pittsburgh. 

During a rally Wednesday in Mint Hill, North Carolina, Trump said that he wanted to return to the venue to "finish our speech."

"As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of… and the first case in Butler, Pennsylvania, great place, and we're going back to Butler," he said. "We're going to go back and finish our speech."

SECRET SERVICE BOSS SAYS VITAL INFO NOT RELAYED OVER RADIO, DELAYING RESPONSE TO WOULD-BE RALLY ASSASSIN

Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show

Republican presidential candidate and former President Trump reacts as multiple shots ring out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pa., July 13.  (Reuters/Brendan McDermid)

  • Comperatore and daughters holding a sign calling their dad their "first love"
    Image 1 of 3

    Former Buffalo Township (Pa.) Fire Chief Corey Comperatore pictured with his daughters in an undated family photo. Authorities say Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally in Butler County, Pa., Saturday, struck and killed Comperatore in the crossfire. Secret Service agents returned fire, killing Crooks. (Helen Comperatore/Facebook)

  • Memorial for Trump assassination attempt firefighter hero
    Image 2 of 3

    A statue in front of Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, Sarver, Pa., July 28. The statue is surrounded by flowers and flags in honor of Fire Chief Corey Comperatore who was shot and killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pa., July 13. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

  • Donald Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore
    Image 3 of 3

    Republican presidential nominee and former President Trump touches the turnout coat of former Buffalo Township (Pa.) Volunteer Fire Department chief Corey Comperatore on Day 4 of the Republican National Convention (RNC), at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, July 18.  (Reuters/Jeenah Moon)

During the rally, Trump's campaign said that the former president would honor those lost in the assassination attempt.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a firefighter and a father of two daughters. He "historically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters" during the assassination attempt against Trump, the campaign said.

Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver. 

"He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack," the campaign said.

A flag is lowered to half-mast at the front entrance of the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania

A flag flies at half-mast at the front entrance of the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pa., July 22. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital )

Trump's campaign said that his return to the location of the first assassination attempt is a "tribute to the American spirit."

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT: WHISTLEBLOWERS CLAIM THAT THEY WERE 'WOEFULLY UNPREPARED' TO PROVIDE SECURITY

In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word…

— Trump Campaign

"In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail," the campaign said in a statement. "When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger."

"And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before," it continued.

trump rally assassination attempt

Former President Trump raises his fist while being escorted off a stage by members of the Secret Service after an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa., July 13. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Trump's campaign said that he is "more determined than ever" following the two assassination attempts in the past nine weeks, one in Butler, Pennsylvania and the other at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy — and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy," they said. "With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer, and greater than ever before."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.