Trump announces outdoor Pennsylvania rally to 'finish our speech' at site of first assassination attempt

Former President Trump is slated to return to Butler, Pennsylvania, and hold an outdoor rally at the same location of the first assassination attempt in July.

"President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania, to hold a rally on the very same ground where he came within a quarter of an inch of losing his life less than three months ago," the campaign said in a news release Wednesday.

The Republican presidential nominee is slated to speak Oct. 5 at the Butler Farm Show fairgrounds in the suburb north of Pittsburgh.

During a rally Wednesday in Mint Hill, North Carolina, Trump said that he wanted to return to the venue to "finish our speech."

"As you know, there have been two assassination attempts on my life that we know of… and the first case in Butler, Pennsylvania, great place, and we're going back to Butler," he said. "We're going to go back and finish our speech."

During the rally, Trump's campaign said that the former president would honor those lost in the assassination attempt.

Corey Comperatore, 50, was a firefighter and a father of two daughters. He "historically sacrificed his life to shield his wife and daughters" during the assassination attempt against Trump, the campaign said.

Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver.

"He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack," the campaign said.

Trump's campaign said that his return to the location of the first assassination attempt is a "tribute to the American spirit."

In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word… — Trump Campaign

"In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail," the campaign said in a statement. "When terrorists knocked down our towering skyscrapers, we rebuilt taller. When our communities are ravaged by fire, storm, or natural disaster, we pull together and come back stronger."

"And when a shooter attacked our democracy and tried to end this movement, President Trump will return to the site, joined by tens of thousands of proud citizens, and together, they will celebrate a unifying vision for America’s future in an event like the world has never seen before," it continued.

Trump's campaign said that he is "more determined than ever" following the two assassination attempts in the past nine weeks, one in Butler, Pennsylvania and the other at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

"In that Butler field on July 13th, he took a bullet for democracy — and on November 5th, he is going to save our democracy," they said. "With the help of the amazing people of Pennsylvania and citizens all across our land, we will make America safer, stronger, freer, and greater than ever before."