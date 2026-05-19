Woman dies after plunging into uncovered manhole outside luxury stores

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A woman died after falling into an uncovered manhole in Midtown Manhattan late Monday night, police told Fox News Digital.

The 56-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an uncovered manhole in front of 653 Fifth Ave., near East 52nd Street, around 11:19 p.m., the NYPD told Fox News Digital Tuesday.

Police responded to a 911 call for an aided person and arrived to find the woman inside the manhole within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. The area is part of one of Manhattan’s busiest shopping and tourist corridors, lined with luxury retailers, office towers and hotels.

EMS transported the woman to New York - Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

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The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending proper family notification.

Authorities have not said why the manhole was uncovered or whether any work was being done in the area at the time of the incident.

New York City-based energy company, Con Edison, said it is also investigating the woman’s death.

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"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a member of the public has died after falling into an open manhole," a company spokesperson told ABC 7. "We are actively investigating how this occurred."

"Our thoughts are with the individual's family, and safety remains our top priority," the statement added.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.

CBS News reported that the woman’s family arrived at the scene Tuesday morning seeking answers about how the incident happened. The outlet reported family members were seen embracing and consoling one another.

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The woman’s daughter-in-law was "visibly shaking" as she spoke with CBS News and claimed there were no warning signs or covers over the manhole as the family continued trying to process the incident.

The area around the manhole remained partially cordoned off Tuesday morning as investigators continued examining the scene.