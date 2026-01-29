Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina

Woman lured to puppy sale shot, body set on fire in South Carolina, police say

Dana Kinlaw was allegedly shot in the head before liquid was poured on her body and ignited

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
A South Carolina woman was shot and her body set on fire after she was lured to what police say was a fake puppy sale.

Two suspects, Iryanna Jarissa Fleming, 19, and Daquinn Taheen Thomas, 31, were arrested on Jan. 23 and charged with murder, first-degree arson and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be filed.

Iryanna Jarissa Fleming, Daquinn Taheen Thomas, and Nikko Carraway

Iryanna Jarissa Fleming, 19, and Daquinn Taheen Thomas, 31, and Nikko Carraway, 31, face murder charges for the death of South Carolina woman Dana Kinlaw. (Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye told Fox News Digital in a phone interview that Dana Kinlaw, 40, was lured by Fleming, a friend, to a rural house under the pretense of buying a puppy.

She was then shot in the head before a liquid substance was poured on her body and ignited inside the vehicle.

A car near a courthouse building along a town street.

A car outside a courthouse on a town road in South Carolina on May 8, 2010. (Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images)

Deputies were called to Atlantic Road near Springbranch Road in Effingham, South Carolina, on Jan. 22 where a vehicle was found on fire with a deceased person inside.

Joye told Fox News Digital that investigators believe the killing was an act of retaliation tied to another murder in neighboring Darlington County in which Kinlaw’s son is believed to have been involved.

WMBF News reported that a third suspect, Nikko Carraway, 31, was arrested on Wednesday and faces the same charges as Fleming and Thomas. 

All three are being held without bond.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
