Dolphin found shot dead on California beach

A reward is being offered after a dolphin was found shot dead on a Southern California beach.

“There is NO excuse for such brutality against these beautiful animals,” Marine Animal Rescue said Friday in a Facebook post.

The El Segundo nonprofit posted a photo showing the dolphin after it was found on Manhattan Beach about 20 miles south of Los Angles.

“Upon rescue and examination" the doctor "found that the dolphin died from a bullet wound,” according to the Facebook post.

PREGNANT DOLPHIN SHOT AND KILLED IN MISSISSIPPI; WILDLIFE OFFICIALS OFFER $11K REWARD FOR INFORMATION

The group announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who shot the dolphin.

Dozens of people left comments expressing shock and sadness, according to a report on the Fox 5 San Diego website.

“There are no words… I only hope this sick person is caught and realizes what a horrific thing they have done to such an innocent and intelligent mammel (sic) who have been documented countless times saving humans,” Pam Fisher wrote, according to the report.

The dolphin was found Nov. 8, according to the report.

GREAT WHITE SHARK KILLS DOLPHIN, LOSES MEAL TO EVEN BIGGER SHARK