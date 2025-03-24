DOJ ramps up fight with judge over Trump’s mass deportation pledge and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

1. Trump admin's defiant fight with ‘lunatic’ judge over deportation flights reaches tipping point today.

2. Former Rep Mia Love, first Black Republican woman elected to Congress, has died.

3. New detail about former US Attorney Jessica Aber's death revealed by family friend.

MINE CRAFT – Trump's move hailed as game-changer for booming industry set to double in a decade. Continue reading …

‘BERN’ED OUT – Bernie Sanders doesn't like topic — calls it ‘nonsense’ and bolts. See video ...

‘GIVE IT TO HIM ANYWAY’ – Family can sue over COVID-19 vaccine administered without consent, court rules. Continue reading …

JUDGE ME NOT – Sheriff accused of gunning down magistrate in his chambers reveals his defense. Continue reading …

SHE'S THE BOSS – How Meghan Markle's ‘messiah complex’ sparked clash within palace before royal exit. Continue reading …

‘COURAGE AND DETERMINATION’ – DeSantis pushes Florida surgeon general for CDC director role. Continue reading …

‘CLEAR MESSAGE’ – Noem to visit El Salvador prison that took in hundreds of deported criminals. Continue reading …

STANDING FIRM – Waltz tells Iran to give up nuclear program or 'there will be consequences'. Continue reading …

‘BOLD LEADER’ – Ramaswamy lands another key endorsement in Ohio governor race following Trump's early backing. Continue reading …

'CAUGHT FLAT-FOOTED' – Democrats holding 'informal conversations' on trans issues. Continue reading …

‘ANGRY MAN’ – Chuck Schumer accuses Trump of causing a 'constitutional crisis' for battling with judges over immigration. Continue reading …

DOWN ON DOGE – Media, Dems celebrate Tesla woes as anger over Elon Musk's role in Trump admin continues. Continue reading …

'TAKEN DOWN' – Jasmine Crockett describes Democratic donor talk on Schumer 'reminiscent' of Biden. Continue reading …

HORACE COOPER – Trump can help America open a new frontier right here in the US. Continue reading …

JIM DESMOND – Mexico is poisoning Southern California in a border crisis almost no one knows about. Continue reading …

'KEEP IT REAL' – Amy Schumer having 'good experience' with new weight loss drug after suffering severe Ozempic side effects. Continue reading …

‘LOVE IS IN THE AIR’ – Tiger Woods confirms Vanessa Trump relationship on social media. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on famous figures, timeless tales and buzzer-beating basketball games. Take the quiz here …

CAFFEINE KICK – Coffee drinkers can expect rising prices as perfect storm of factors impact global supply chains. Continue reading …

FIT FOR DUTY – New York City detective inspires others to get in shape. See video …

BO LOUDON – Gen Z voters aren't falling for the Dem Party's train wreck. See video …

