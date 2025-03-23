Chuck Schumer accuses Trump of causing a 'constitutional crisis' for battling with judges over immigration

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., believes President Donald Trump is causing a "constitutional crisis" amidst his feud with a federal judge who ordered the president to stop deportation flights being conducted under the Alien Enemies Act.

During an appearance on NBC’s "Meet The Press," Schumer warned that Trump is looking to defy the courts and threaten democracy in the process.

"And democracy is at risk. Look, Donald Trump is a lawless, angry man. He thinks he should be king. He thinks he should do whatever he wants, regardless of the law, and he thinks judges should just listen to him," Schumer said.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg filed a 14-day restraining order last Saturday to immediately halt the Trump administration's Tren De Aragua deportation plan after human rights groups argued that Venezuelan nationals with legitimate asylum claims are in danger of being swept up in the deportations.

In response, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, threatened to file articles of impeachment against Boasberg the next day. Trump indicated his support for the move in a subsequent Truth Social post, stating, "I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!"

Following Trump’s signal, Gill filed the articles, telling Fox News Digital, "For the past several weeks, we've seen several rogue activist judges try to impede the president from exercising, not only the mandate voters gave him, but his democratic and constitutional authority to keep the American people safe."

Schumer told host Kristen Welker that the Democratic Party has "to fight that back in every single way," adding that the party’s legal efforts to stop Trump’s agenda can and do work.

"And we actually have had over 100 cases in the courts where we've had a very good record of success. So Donald Trump, infuriated by that success, said judges should be impeached. Let me tell – Donald Trump and the American people, Democrats in the Senate will not impeach judges. Full stop," he said.

After Welker asked about Trump stating he would not disobey a court order, Schumer said he doesn’t trust Trump.

"I don't trust him. We have to watch him like a hawk. Defying court orders is why our democracy is at risk, and we'll have to do everything to fight back in that regard," he said.

Schumer’s stiff rebuke of Trump comes as some in his party are challenging his leadership after he voted for a Republican-proposed continuing resolution (CR) to avert a government shutdown despite the bill's broad opposition by the Democratic Party.

The lawmaker defended his vote and insisted he would not step down from his role as Senate Minority Leader despite calls to do so from fellow Democrats.

"Look, I’m not stepping down, I knew that when I cast my vote against the government shutdown that there would be a lot of controversy. The CR was certainly bad, you know the continuing resolution, but a shutdown would be 15 or 20 times worse."