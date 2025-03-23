Tiger Woods confirms Vanessa Trump relationship on social media: 'Love is in the air'

Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship status on Sunday in a social media post.

He’s clearly taken.

Woods announced his relationship with Vanessa Trump on X and Instagram and shared some photos of the two together cozying next to each other. Trump is President Donald Trump’s former daughter-in-law. She was married to Donald Trump Jr. until 2018.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.," Woods wrote in his post.

A source told The Daily Mail earlier this month the two had been dating for at least a year.

Woods' son, Charlie, and Vanessa's daughter, Kai, are both competitive golfers. Kai has committed to play at the University of Miami, while Charlie has played alongside his father at tournaments. Charlie has also played at the U.S. Open qualifiers, and both Charlie and Kai played at the same tournament last month.

Woods was photographed with Kai at the Genesis Invitational. Vanessa and Kai also took in a TGL match last month, which was created by Woods and Rory McIlroy.

After his highly publicized divorce from Elin Nordegren, Woods was linked to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn in the 2010s. He was dating Erica Herman at the time he won the Masters in 2019, but they, too, had a very public breakup that included sexual harassment allegations and an NDA lawsuit filed by Herman.

Woods and Nordegren have appeared to be amicable in recent years as they co-parent Charlie and Sam Woods.

Woods announced earlier this week he had undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles sustained while training at home, putting his entire 2025 golf season in jeopardy.

He has played in just 18 events since the start of the new decade, and his best finish in a major during that span is a tie for 38th at the 2020 Masters.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.