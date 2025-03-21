Mexico is poisoning Southern California in a border crisis almost no one knows about

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the worst environmental and public health crises in America is happening right now in Southern California — and it’s being ignored. If you've lived here, you know the truth: we are being poisoned by sewage from another country, and no one is stopping it.

Over the past five years, more than 100 billion gallons of raw sewage, industrial waste and toxic runoff from Tijuana have flooded across the border into our communities. Let that sink in: 100 billion gallons. In 2023 alone, 44 billion gallons crossed into the U.S. — the most ever recorded.

This sewage isn’t just disgusting — it’s dangerous. It contains E. coli, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, arsenic and other toxic chemicals. Our water is contaminated. Our air is polluted with aerosolized waste. Residents are reporting everything from skin infections to viral pharyngitis — and even family pets have gotten sick after exposure. And some beaches have now been closed for over 1,000 consecutive days. That’s nearly three years of lost access to one of the greatest natural assets in America.

Our Navy SEALs are training just north of this toxic flow. Local families can’t enjoy the ocean. Tourism is taking a hit. And still, the crisis continues.

Millions of taxpayer dollars have been spent. Just like the homelessness crisis, we’ve seen government throw money at the problem with nothing to show for it. The pollution keeps coming. The promises keep breaking. The leadership keeps failing.

Let’s be honest: Mexico has failed to fix this, and the United States has failed to hold them accountable. Across multiple administrations, we’ve seen weak oversight, delayed action and zero results. That must end.

I’m hopeful that with EPA Commissioner Lee Zeldin and a Trump administration willing to stand up to Mexico, we will finally get the leadership this crisis demands. It’s time for action. No more delays. No more finger-pointing. Just solutions.

Hold Mexico accountable. Protect Southern California. Protect our country.