Kentucky sheriff who allegedly gunned down judge in chambers plans insanity defense: attorney

Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is accused of murdering District Judge Kevin Mullins

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
The attorney for former Letcher County, Kentucky Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines is planning to argue that his client is not culpable for the murder of District Judge Kevin Mullins by way of insanity, court records show.

Stines, 43, "intends to present expert evidence relating to a mental disease or defect or mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt and punishment," according to a filing by attorney Jeremy Bartley. 

The filing also says that Stines "intends to present a defense of insanity, as well as a defense of extreme emotional disturbance."

Kentucky sheriff seen pointing his gun at a sheriff

Former Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines can be seen pointing his gun at District Court Judge Kevin Mullins. (Letcher County Handout)

KENTUCKY SHERIFF CHARGED IN JUDGE'S MURDER DID NOT PLAN KILLING, CAUGHT IN 'HEAT OF PASSION': LAWYER

Stines allegedly gunned down Mullins, 54, in Mullins' chambers on Sept. 19. The shooting was caught on video and shows Mullins attempting to take cover behind his desk as Stines calmly opens fire.

Stines has been indicted on one count of murder of a public official. He pleaded not guilty in November. 

The men were reportedly friends for two decades before Mullins' death. 

Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines appears in a mugshot

This booking photo provided by Leslie County Detention Center in Kentucky on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, shows Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines. (Leslie County Detention Center via AP)

The motive for the alleged crime remains unclear.

Stines had been deposed in a civil lawsuit related to sexual abuse in the same month as the shooting, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported. 

KENTUCKY SHERIFF CHARGED WITH FATALLY SHOOTING JUDGE DEPOSED IN RAPE-RELATED CASE DAYS EARLIER

Former Letcher County deputy Ben Fields was convicted in 2021 of repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman in the same chambers where the shooting happened. The woman was on house arrest at the time, and a court concluded that Fields forced the sexual favors in exchange for keeping the woman out of jail. 

Stines was accused in the suit of "deliberate indifference in failing to adequately train and supervise" Fields. 

The civil litigation is pending. 

Defense attorney Jeremy Bartley asked questions of KSP Detective Clayton Stamper at Shawn "Mickey" Stines preliminary hearing

Defense attorney Jeremy Bartley asked questions of KSP Detective Clayton Stamper at Shawn "Mickey" Stines preliminary hearing at Morgan County District Court. Oct. 1, 2024. (Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Further, the Kentucky State Police confirmed for the Daily Mail that it is investigating a different sex scandal, and that before the shooting, Stines and Mullins looked at each other's cell phones.

During a preliminary hearing in October, it was revealed that inside the judge's chambers, Stines made calls from his phone and Mullins' phone. Kentucky State Police Detective Clayton Stamper testified that the calls were to Stines' daughter, FOX 56 reported.

CASEY ANTHONY JUDGE WARNS KENTUCKY MAGISTRATE MURDER HIGHLIGHTS NEW REALITY, SAYS HE KEPT GUARD DOG TO BE SAFE

Fox News Digital reached out to Stines' attorney and prosecutor Jackie Steele for comment.

Read the court filing here: Mobile users click here

Fox News' Christina Coulter contributed to this report. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 and covers U.S. Crime. 

Previously, he was a public relations executive and a reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He graduated from Elon University in 2014.

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.