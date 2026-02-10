Trump's reaction to new footage of Guthrie abduction was 'pure disgust,' Leavitt says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly released FBI footage of a masked, armed person at Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home on the morning of her disappearance drew an immediate response from the White House on Tuesday, with press secretary Karoline Leavitt saying the president reacted with "pure disgust."

Minutes before the White House briefing, the FBI released photos and video of a masked person seemingly tampering with a Nest security camera outside the 84-year-old's Tuscon front door on Feb. 1, the day she vanished, while armed with what appears to be a handgun.

The shocking footage was recovered Tuesday morning from residual data located in backend systems in coordination with private sector partners, according to a statement from FBI Director Kash Patel.

Leavitt said she and President Donald Trump were reviewing the new evidence immediately prior to the press briefing, giving insight into the president's initial takeaways.

"His initial reaction, of course, as all Americans, is just pure disgust," Leavitt said. "It's heartbreaking to see now this footage really bring to life a story we've all been reading about. And again, we're just praying for the safety of Nancy Guthrie and that she will return home soon. The president directed me to please encourage all Americans with any information to call the FBI, and we hope that this case will come to a positive resolution as soon as possible."

Leavitt said she has not spoken with the president specifically about if he believes the person seen in the newly released footage acted alone.

When asked about potential federal consequences if Guthrie is not released unharmed, Leavitt said, "Anyone who was involved in this depraved crime, this abduction, of course, we want to be seen held to the fullest extent of the law possible."

She added the FBI, which has posted a reward of up to $50,000, continues to assist state and local authorities who are leading the investigation on the ground.

"Once again, I will reiterate that the prayers of this entire White House are with Savannah [Guthrie] and her family at this time, and we hope this person is found soon and that her mother is brought home safely," Leavitt said.

Guthrie was last seen at her home at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1, and was reported missing by her family around noon the next day, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

While officials did not immediately elaborate on the circumstances of her disappearance , they said they believe Guthrie was either kidnapped or abducted, and noted blood was found outside the home.

Suspected ransom notes were received by authorities, though the two deadlines officials confirmed were listed in the notes have since passed without payment.

Days after Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Trump said he called her daughter, NBC "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie, to offer additional federal support.

"I think it's terrible," the president said. "I'm going to call [Savannah Guthrie] later on. I think it's a terrible thing. … Very unusual situation, but we're going to find out."

Despite the pair's showdown in an October 2020 NBC town hall, Trump added, "I always got along very good with Savannah."

During the Miami town hall, Savannah Guthrie pressed Trump on his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his social media reposts questioning Osama bin Laden's death.

At one point, she accused Trump of "sending a lie" to his followers, comparing him to "someone's crazy uncle."

Nancy Guthrie, who is reportedly not in good health, turned 84 on Jan. 27, just five days before her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.