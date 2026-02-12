SEE IT: FBI scours neighborhoods near Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As investigators look to make strides in the case surrounding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, law enforcement officials were seen canvassing areas near her Tucson, Arizona, home in an attempt to find any clues leading to the missing 84-year-old.

FBI officials cordoned off roughly seven miles of North Campbell Avenue – a main road that is located east of Nancy Guthrie’s Catalina Foothills home – on Wednesday to conduct an "extensive search" of the area.

The search radius stretched two miles north of Nancy Guthrie’s house to East Skyline Drive and East Sunrise Drive, and roughly four miles south to East River Road, with investigators combing the Catalina Foothills for any evidence pertaining to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. Investigators canvassed for roughly 1.5 miles.

While searching, officials located a set of black gloves that matched the description of a masked subject of interest seen on Nancy Guthrie’s doorbell camera the night she disappeared, according to the New York Post.

The gloves were located along North Campbell Drive, less than 10 minutes south of Nancy Guthrie’s home.

Sources have since told Fox News Digital that investigators are processing one set of gloves found in the area.

On Thursday, law enforcement officials erected a white tent at the front doorstep of Nancy Guthrie’s home, though the reason for the tent has not been released.

"It could be that they removed the door because they're going to do special studies to see if there's any DNA or evidence on it that they did not pick up in the normal examination, and they wanted a close examination in the laboratory," forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital.

Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Tucson home on Sunday, Feb. 1, and was reported missing after she did not show up to a weekly meetup to watch a church livestream with friends.

Investigators have not named any suspects of persons of interest related to her disappearance, and no arrests have been made.

Fox News Digital's Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.